Deepika Padukone’s Rs 12,500 Oversized Shirt Deserves a Place in Your Closet| See Viral Photos

Are we getting the '90s trend back in vogue or fashion in the 2000s is getting a lot easier- Oversized shirts are having a celebrity moment right now! Oversized shirts are so imperfectly perfect, don't you think? Donning an oversized shirt teamed up with a bralette or just the shirt is the hottest trend to have hit Bollywood. Actor Deepika Padukone was recently spotted on a dinner date with husband Ranveer Singh wearing an oversized shirt with a white bralette and paired it with black ripped jeans. The Piku actor looks gorgeous.

Deepika's oversized shirt is from the label Kanika Goyal and it featured black-grey tie-dye. The gender-fluid style shirt deserves a place in your wardrobe for sure. For the dinner date with hubby, the actor left her hair open and opted for subtle makeup with nude lips. She was spotted carrying a red bag, and the leggy lass looks flawless.

Check out her pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

What’s the price of Deepika Padukone’s Oversized Shirt?

If you are crushing over Deepika’s oversized shirt and wish to add it to your closet, then we have some good news. The gender-fluid style shirt by Kanika Goyal is available on her website for buying. It is worth Rs 12,500. Check it out!

Deepika Padukone opted for Kanika Goyal’s oversized shirt which is worth Rs 12,500.Not just Deepika, there are other Bollywood divas who went all glam with oversized shirts. Actors Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted sporting oversized shirts. Alia Bhatt joined the race with a white oversized shirt, she looks stunning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Oversized shirts have become a refreshing change. You can pair it with baggy pants, shorts, or a skirt, it works wonderfully with all.

What are your thoughts about Deepika’s oversized shirt, will you add it to your wardrobe? Tell us in the comments below.