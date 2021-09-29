Actor Deepika Padukone is a stunner, to say the least. The Piku actor has the most infectious smile that can brighten a dull day. The actor recently shared two photos of herself from what appears to be on the sets of her shoot. While her million-dollar smile stole the show, her printed knit sweater also caught our attention. Deepika’s animal print sweater is perfect for the upcoming fall season.Also Read - KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Asks Contestant Shakti to go on Date With Him, Watch

The 35-year-old actor is Bollywood’s fashion queen, she looks good in everything. A saree or a waist-cinched high waisted trouser, Padukone knows how to make a statement. Her wardrobe has a mix of everything, be it a gown, a saree, a bodycon dress, or joggers. Her latest winterwear ensemble is definitely steal-worthy. Well, the jacquard animal print knit sweater costs less than 3k. Also Read - Kate Middleton Wears The Sparkliest Gown in The History of Royal Fashion as She Attends World Premiere of 'No Time To Die' in London | See Pics

Deepika alongside her stunning pictures, wrote, “Before ⏭ After” (sic). In the first picture, she can be seen prepping for the shoot and in the next clip, she can be flashing her beautiful smile. Also Read - KBC 13 New Promo: Will Nurse Savita Bhati Be Able To Answer Rs 1 Crore Question?

Check out Deepika Padukone’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)



The jacquard animal print sweater is from the shelves of the fashion label Zara. The sweater features a ribbed round neckline with gathered cuffs and sleeves falling below the elbow. The sweater comes in multiple shades i.e. blue, black, and white. Deepika teamed her look with shiny leather pants and accessorised her look with hoop earrings and rings.

For the glam, Deepika opted for winged eyeliner, dewy base, and glowing skin. She left her hair open for the photoshoot.

If you loved the jacquard animal print sweater and wish to add it to your wardrobe, then you are in luck! The sweater is worth Rs 2,790 and is available on Zara’s official website for buying.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in multiple projects including Nancy Meyers’ 2015 film The Intern opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Shakun Batra’s film opposite Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.