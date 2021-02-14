The COVID-19 pandemic is not ever yet, definitely not for Mumbai. And the pandemic necessity face mask is still being turned into a fashionable accessory by brands, boutiques, and designers. Face masks by luxury brands like Dior, Michael Kors, Chanel and Louis Vuitton are also doing rounds on the internet. While some designer or high-end face masks can be over the top, most have a minimalist or sophisticated vibe with plain colours or just brand logos and prints. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Shuts Troll Who Abused Her on Social Media: ‘Your Family Must Be So Proud Of You’

A plain black Louis Vuitton face mask with the LV logo on it has become the current favourite of Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. Find out how much it costs at the end of this article.

Both Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have been photographed wearing the exact same Louis Vuitton mask on several occasions.

Deepika Padukone, who was previously dating Ranbir Kapoor but is now married to actor Ranveer Singh, was snapped outside a Mumbai restaurant in the LV face mask. For her all-black look, she wore a black bodysuit, black joggers, chunky sneakers accessorized with golden hoops and the black mask.

The Chhapaak actress wore the luxury face mask on two other occasions- for a dinner date with husband Ranveer Singh when she was again in an all black outfit with a black sleeveless top and lounge pants. The other time, Deepika Padukone wore reusable mask with a matching black sweatshirt and ripped jeans.

Ranbir Kapoor, who’s currently dating Alia Bhatt, was spotted in the same LV face mask as Deepika around three times as well. Ranbir Kapoor wore the face mask at Deepika Padukone’s birthday party in Mumbai, where he was seen posing in a white shirt and black jeans with girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

The other two instances Ranbir Kapoor wore the Louis Vuitton face mask was at Mumbai airport and the other time when he was in an all-black ensemble.

HOW EXPENSIVE IF THE LOUIS VUITTON FACE MASK?

If your black face mask cost around Rs 250, then multiply it by 100 and you’ll the approximate price of the Louis Vuitton knit face mask, i.e. Rs 25,000. To be precise, the LV face mask costs $355 or Rs 25,770. However, the mask is currently out of stock.

The description for the mask on Louis Vuitton’s website says USD 355 knit face mask is a ‘practical accessory’ which comes with its own silk carry pouch and it can washed and reused.