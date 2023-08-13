Home

Dehydration occurs if you don't drink enough water or lose water fast from activities like sweating, vomiting, or diarrhoea, you risk becoming dehydrated.

Dehydration occurs when the body loses more fluids than it consumes, which causes an electrolyte imbalance and diminished capacity for function. It’s important to recognize the symptoms of dehydration since, in order to preserve general health, it must be treated quickly. Babies and young children are more in danger since they might not be able to express their thirst. When they are ill, this becomes even more crucial. Dr Deepak Jakhar, MBBS, MD Dermatologist and Co-Founder of Dermosphere Clinic shared the dehydration warning signs and prevention advice to IANS.

5 WARNING SIGNS OF DEHYDRATION

Dry, Flaky Skin: Your skin may feel tight, rough, or flaky. Fine lines and wrinkles may become more pronounced due to decreased skin elasticity. Chapped or Cracked Lips: Your lips may feel dry, and tight, or develop cracks. Lips might appear red, irritated, or peeled. Dull Complexion: Dehydration can lead to a lacklustre complexion with less radiant and glowing skin. Increased skin Sensitivity: Dehydrated skin can become more sensitive to irritants, leading to itching, redness, or discomfort. Delayed Wound Healing: Dehydrated skin can have impaired wound healing and might take longer to recover from cuts or other injuries.

HOW TO PREVENT DEHYDRATION?

Stay Hydrated Throughout the Day: Drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day will help in hydration. Set reminders to remind yourself to drink water regularly. Consume Hydrating Foods: Eat water-rich fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and lettuce. Incorporate foods rich in healthy fats like avocados and nuts, which support skin hydration. Use Hydrating Skincare Products: Choose moisturisers and serums with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides to lock in moisture. Apply lip balm with hydrating ingredients like shea butter or coconut oil to keep lips moisturised. Limit Hot Showers And Harsh Cleansers: Hot water and aggressive cleansers can strip the skin of natural oils, leading to dehydration. Use mild, hydrating cleansers and go for lukewarm Protect Your Skin From The Sun: Apply sunscreen daily to shield your skin from UV radiation, which can contribute to skin dehydration. Wear clothes that fully protect you and seek shade when the sun is strongest. Humidify Your Environment: Use a humidifier, especially during dry seasons, to add moisture to the air and prevent excessive skin dryness. Moderate Caffeine And Alcohol Intake: Both caffeine and alcohol can have a diuretic effect, contributing to dehydration. Balance their consumption with increased water intake.

