Home

Lifestyle

Delhi Air Pollution: 6 Tips to Take Care of Your Eyes Amid Rising Dust And Smog

Delhi Air Pollution: 6 Tips to Take Care of Your Eyes Amid Rising Dust And Smog

Air Pollution: If you don't get treatment for the polluted particles right away, your eyes might suffer serious harm. Here are some quick tips to keep your eyes healthy in spite of the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR

Delhi Air Pollution: 6 Tips to Take Care of Your Eyes Amid Rising Dust And Smog

Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR: Polluted air contains a complex mixture of tiny particles, chemicals, and gases that can irritate and damage the delicate tissues of the eye. Prolonged exposure to such air can negatively affect our eye health in many ways. It can aggravate allergies and cause ocular surface irritation and dry eye syndrome. Dr. Rishi Raj Borah Country Director, Orbis said, “Persistent inflammation, oxidative stress, and toxicity arising from exposure to air pollution can lead to the development of conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, thinning of the retinal layer, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.” The rising levels of air pollution pose a significant threat to our ocular health. Understanding the potential risks and taking proactive measures to protect your eyes is crucial.

Trending Now

6 Preventive Measures to Protect Your Eyes Amid Air Pollution

Wear Protective Eyewear: Consider wearing wrap-around sunglasses with UVA and UVB protection to shield your eyes from harmful radiation and airborne particles. Use Lubricating Eye Drops: Artificial tears can help combat dry eyes and provide relief from irritation caused by pollutants. Consult an eye care professional to choose the right eye drops for your specific needs. Keep a Check on Hydration: Maintaining proper hydration is crucial for preserving your eye health. Consuming enough water can assist in the prevention of dry eyes. Limit Outdoor Activities: On days when air pollution levels are particularly high, try to reduce your time spent outdoors, especially during peak pollution hours. Maintain Indoor Air Quality: Use air purifiers with HEPA filters to improve the air quality inside your home. Ensure proper ventilation and humidity control to prevent indoor air pollutants. Regular Eye Examinations: If you notice any unusual symptoms such as irritation, dryness, or redness in the eyes, schedule an eye exam with your ophthalmologist to monitor your eye health. Early detection of any issue can help in timely management and treatment.

By following some practical measures, you can mitigate the adverse effects of air pollution on your eye health. Together, let us contribute our bit to reducing air pollution by adopting environment-friendly practices that result in cleaner air and thus healthier eyes.

You may like to read

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.