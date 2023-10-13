Home

Lifestyle

Delhi Air Pollution: How to Protect Yourself From Toxic Smog? 5 Tips to Follow

Delhi Air Pollution: How to Protect Yourself From Toxic Smog? 5 Tips to Follow

Delhi Air Pollution: Cardiovascular and asthmatic patients are in far worse condition. We all need to do some things in these trying times to protect ourselves.

Delhi Air Pollution: How to Protect Yourself From Toxic Smog? 5 Tips to Follow

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi, India’s capital, is well known for its extensive past, lively culture, and active neighbourhood. However, it’s also well-known for having dangerously high air pollution levels at certain periods of the year. Currently, a terrible haze that won’t clear is engulfing Delhi and the regions to the east. It makes sense that the smog makes everyone cough, hurts their throats, and even transmits viruses. Cardiovascular and asthmatic patients are in far worse condition. Residents and tourists must make proactive efforts to safeguard their health because of the serious health dangers posed by this air pollution.

Trending Now

Learning about the dangers of local air pollution is the first step in lessening its effects on your health. You may then alter your behaviour to lessen the impact of pollution on your body. You may begin altering your diet to make sure that your body heals itself and avoids damage from free radicals caused by air pollution.

You may like to read

5 Tips to Protect Yourself From Air Pollution

Avoid Exercising Outside: When there is a lot of pollution, avoid exercising outside. Move your workout indoors when the air quality is poor, such as going for a walk in a mall or visiting a gym. If the air quality is poor, limit the amount of time your youngster spends playing outside. Avoid exercising close to busy locations, even if the air quality prediction is green, as adjacent high pollution levels can be caused by traffic on major roads. Wear Masks: You should always use N95/99 masks when you are outside. Three aspects should be taken into account while buying a mask. Ask about the filter’s capacity to filter particles of various sizes to start. Select a mask that can filter out particles smaller than 2.5 microns since they are harmful and hazardous. Place Air Purifying Plants: Aloe vera, ivy, and spider plants, among others, may be utilized in both the home and the office as air-purifying plants. They contribute to the decrease of indoor contaminants and the purification of indoor air. Air Purifier: To counteract indoor air pollution, it is ideal for each person to have an air purifier in their room. However, there are some demographics including children, pregnant women, and old men and women. They are the ones who are most at risk from the negative effects of this contaminated air. Healthy Diet: Eat meals high in magnesium, fruits high in vitamin C, and foods high in omega 3. A healthy diet can help you battle the ill effects of pollution by preserving your immunity. Vitamins A, C, and E help the body repair itself and stop inflammation brought on by chemicals or pollution.

Even in highly polluted surroundings, drinking sufficient water helps your body remove contaminants and preserve general health.

Tip – Avoid operating your car alone if at all feasible. Utilizing public transit or carpooling can help cut down on the number of automobiles on the road and therefore, the amount of pollution. If you follow these instructions carefully, you have a good chance of avoiding the long-term impacts of air pollution.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES