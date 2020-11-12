India is currently suffering from two health crises- COVID-19 and rising air pollution, especially in Delhi-NCR. With every passing day, the air in the national capital is turning noxious and with the onset of winters, the condition is only getting worse. The impact of air pollution on our health is serious. The thick smog blanket has engulfed the air in India. Pollution often gives a hard time for people with asthma and other respiratory problems. Also Read - Green Crackers, Laser Lights: How Some States Plan to Celebrate Diwali This Year | Check List Here

According to WHO, exposure to high levels of air pollution can cause a variety of adverse health outcomes. It increases the risk of respiratory infections, heart disease, and lung cancer. Both short- and long-term exposure to air pollutants has been associated with health impacts. More severe impacts affect people who are already ill. Children, the elderly, and poor people are more susceptible.

At this time, people are advised to stay at home and avoid stepping out. Having a diet that is rich in anti-oxidants can help you beat the effects of pollution. It is important that one should consume foods that will help in boosting immunity. You don't have to spend a bomb on expensive food. Kitchen ingredients and fruits will do the trick.

1. Jaggery: Jaggery or Gur will help you beat the effects of pollution as it will clear out harmful toxins and pollutants. One teaspoon of jaggery after a meal or early in the morning with a glass of warm water will solve the purpose.

2. Gooseberries or Amla: Adding citrus foods to your diet will work as a great antioxidant and will give your an ample amount of Vitamin C. Amla supports the immune system and helps in recovering from cold and cough. Other immunity booster fruits are kiwis, strawberries, and oranges.

3. Nuts and seeds: A handful of nuts and seeds are rich in Vitamin A, B, C, and E and have anti-oxidants properties. It will clear toxins, flaxseeds, peanuts, and sunflower seeds that will work wonders for your immune system.

4. Raw turmeric: Turmeric has been used for several decades to cure various health issues. It has anti-oxidants properties, an anti-inflammatory that will keep respiratory diseases at bay. Have a glass of turmeric milk before going to bed or have a glass of Kadha.

5. Broccoli: The green veggie is a superfood. It helps in regulating digestion and beat toxins away.

6. Tomatoes: That’s an easy guess, the citrusy juicy veggie is rich in Vitamin C, lycopene, beta carotene, and many other vitamins.