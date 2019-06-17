Is your family bored of the regular, usual food you make for them? Here is some inspiration in the form if healthy yet delicious recipes by celebrity Pilates instructor and nutritionist Radhika Karle.

Smoky Sweet Potato Black Bean Casserole

Ingredients

1 medium size onion

2 cups sweet potato peeled and cut into half inch cubes

2 cups tomato roasted and diced

1 can black beans drained and rinsed

1 cup shredded smoked mozzarella cheese

1 tbsp smoked paprika powder

2 cloves garlic minced

1 tbsp olive oil

Cilantro, freshly chopped

Plain yoghurt

Method

Preheat oven to 250 F. Coat a baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.

Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally until softened, approximately 8 to 10 minutes.

Add the sweet potatoes and cook until just heated through, about an additional 10 minutes.

Transfer the mixture to a large bowl.

Add the black beans, roasted tomatoes, ½ cup mozzarella cheese, smoked paprika, salt and garlic. Stir to combine.

Transfer to the baking dish and spread into an even layer. Sprinkle the remaining ½ cup mozzarella cheese evenly on top.

Bake until the sweet potatoes are tender and the cheese on top is browned in spots, about 30 minutes.

Let cool 10 minutes before serving topped with1 tbsp yoghurt and cilantro. Makes 5 servings.

Gluten-free Strawberry Cake

Ingredients

½ cup coconut flour

½ cup almond flour

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

2 whole eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup honey

1 cup coconut milk

3 tbsp grated pistachio

Method:

Preheat oven to 250F.

-Sift coconut flour, almond flour, baking powder, and cocoa powder into a large mixing bowl. Mix your dry ingredients until they are all combined.

-Place coconut milk, honey, eggs, and vanilla extract in another mixing bowl. Blend either with a hand blender on low speed for 10-15 seconds or with a whisk until all ingredients are thoroughly combined.

Slowly pour wet ingredients into dry and mix with your hand blender on low speed or with your whisk. Mix just enough for everything to combine. Do not over-mix the batter. It should look like chocolate mousse.

Pour the mixed ingredients into a greased and dusted baking tray. Place the tray into the preheated oven and bake for 50 minutes.

Remove from oven and allow it to cool completely in the pan before transferring it to a cake serving tray.

Garnish the cake with strawberry slices and the grated pistachio just before serving.