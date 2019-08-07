Appetizers are the perfect start to any meal. These mutton keema kebabs are excellent for any dinner parties that you have for a large number of guests. Easy to make, delicious and quick, these kebabs by Chef Shadab, Chef de Cuisine, Sofitel Mumbai BKC, are an absolute must-do for any party you have at home. Mutton is full of healthy nutrients that can give you healthy skin, hair and also protect you from diseases. With its high protein content, it makes for a good dish for those trying to watch their weight too. This recipe also uses lentils to up the nutrition quotient of these kebabs. All you need to do is gather a few ingredients from your kitchen and start cooking!

Gosht Shammi Kabab

Ingredients

Mutton Keema: 200 Gms

Chana Dal: 50 Gms

Cinnamon: 06 no

Clove: 05 no

Red Chili Whole: 10 No

Red Chili Powder: 05 Gms

Green Chilli: 05 No

Green Cardamoms: 05 no

Black paper corn: 10 Gms

Bay leaf: 03 No

Garlic/ Garlic paste: 15 Gms

Ginger chopped: 05 Gms

Cumin Powder: 02 Gms

Garam Masala Powder: 05 Gms

Turmeric: 05 Gms

Freshly Chopped Coriander: 10 Gms

Egg: 01 no

Salt: To taste

Oil: 50 Gms

Method:

• Soak lentils in hot water for a couple of hours.

• Heat the oil and add whole spices, ginger, garlic and sauté well.

• Add the meat and cook with the spices for a while.

• Add salt, turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder and cumin powder.

• Add some water and cook till meat is half done.

• Add the soaked lentils and cook the mix until the meat is completely done.

• Cool the mixture and remove the whole spices.

• Mince the mixture in a grinder to turn it into a smooth paste.

• Once smooth, remove from the grinder and add a raw egg to the mix.

• Add chopped ginger, chillies and fresh coriander.

• Make small balls of the mixture and flatten them slightly.

• Pan fry in a little bit of oil.

• Serve hot with mint chutney and sliced onions.