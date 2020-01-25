Forgetfulness, having difficulty walking, and changes in behaviour. These are some of the symptoms of dementia. It is basically a disorder that affects around 50 million people around the world, says WHO. It also states that every year, approximately 10 million new cases of dementia get registered. It is one of the most common causes of disability around the world.

This progressive disorder leads to memory loss, difficulty in communication, confusion, anxiety, agitation, hallucination, etc. According to recent research conducted at the University of British Columbia, living near a main road increases your chance of developing dementia in the next 10 years by 14 per cent. Scientists held pollution responsible for the same. Also, they found that living around greenery may protect you against dementia.

It occurs due to the loss of nerve cells and connections between them in the brain. Dementia affects different people differently and therefore it is possible for two people with this disorder, not experiencing similar symptoms. If not managed on time, it can lead to complications like malnutrition, inability to perform daily functions, pneumonia, etc. There are certain food that can help prevent the worsening of dementia. Here, we tell you about them.

Spinach

This green vegetable is rich in vitamin B9 and folate that are already associated with reduced depression and improved cognition. According to a study published in the journal Nutrition, eating spinach and other green leafy vegetables makes you 11 years younger cognitively.

Nuts

Consuming nuts on a daily basis can improve your memory and help you recall things easily, says research published in The Journal of Nutrition, Health & Aging. Nuts contain various essential nutrients like vitamin E, folate, vitamin B6, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids that are already associated with better cognitive function.

Berries

Containing anthocyanin, berries are capable of fighting against free radicals that take a toll on the brain function. Also, having anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, berries can keep your brain from factors responsible for ageing of brain cells and their damage too.