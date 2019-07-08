Come monsoon and one of the most prevalent, dreadful and life-threatening diseases that comes to the fore is dengue fever. Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease and is spread by the bite of infected Aedes mosquito. Did you know that there are about 190 million cases of dengue worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation? In monsoon, there are chances of more mosquito-breeding because the chances of water stagnation are more.

Some of the most common symptoms and signs of dengue include: sudden, high fever, breathlessness, vomiting, loss of appetite, bleeding from the nose, gums etc., nausea, skin rash three or four days after the start of the fever, severe joint and muscle and joint pain and pain behind the eyes. Some of these symptoms could easily be mistaken for flu and hence treatment for dengue could be delayed. This could lead to more health complications.

According to Dr D S Chaddha, Director & HOD, Internal Medicine at Fortis Vasant Kunj, the main aim while treating dengue is to control temperature fluctuation of the body and ensure that there is proper hydration. There is also specific treatment meted out for relief from joint pain.”

Here are some effective preventions strategies for dengue this monsoon:

The absolute first thing you need to do is to make sure that water stagnation is taken care of. these sources of water are perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Keep the surroundings clean and clear of such stagnated water sources. In case you can’t clear them, make sure that they are covered or that insecticide is being sprayed around to kill and to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. You must also put bleaching powder on stagnant water bodies.

You need to ensure that you are wearing proper clothing to cover yourself fully. make sure to use

mosquito repellant creams, coils, bed nets, windows with wire mesh, indoor mosquito sprays.

You need to eat healthy and keep your immunity high. Do not eat outside food and water as that could make susceptible to infections.

As far as possible, avoid venturing out in puddles of water and once back home, make usre to clean yourself thoroughly.