More than 390 million people get affected by dengue fever every year, says WHO. Its prevalence is increasing dramatically day by day. It is a mosquito-borne disease that causes symptoms like high fever, rashes, nausea, headache, vomiting, joint and muscle pain, etc. The disease is spread by the female Aedes mosquito. The symptoms of dengue fever reflect after 4 to 10 days of being bitten by the mosquito. And, they last for around 2 to 7 days.

Dengue can lead to various complications slike liver damage, cardiovascular problem, lung damage, etc., if not treated on time. In fact, it can claim your life as well in severe cases. To prevent yourself from going through all these sufferings, it is important to keep dengue at bay.

You can do that by opting for ways to keep mosquitoes away. And, there are various fragrances from different herbs that can help you drive away the mosquito. Read on to know about them.

Citronella oil

Obtained from lemongrass, citronella oil is one of the most effective natural insect repellents. Emitting a citrus scent, this essential oil is basically of yellow or brown colour. Its fragrance is pleasant to humans but irritating to mosquitoes. To use citronella oil for this purpose, you either apply it on your skin or grow its plant outside your house.

Peppermint oil

The fragrance of peppermint is unpleasant to mosquitoes. They just can’t tolerate it. You can either buy peppermint spray to keep mosquitoes at bay or apply some crushed mint leaves on t=your skin. Also, you can grow a peppermint plant outside your house.

Basil

Also known as Tulsi, basil is herb with a strong aroma. This natural mosquito repellent can be grown around your house to irritate the insects or you can apply the basil essential oil on your skin.

Garlic

One of the most commonly used spices in Indian homes, garlic is capable of preventing mosquito bite. Garlic cloves when cut, an amino acid present in them converts to allicin. During this conversion, the odour released mixes with your body fragrance and acts as a mosquito repellent.