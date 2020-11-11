Denmark has decided to cull up to its 17 million mink population which is valued at roughly 3 billion kroner. Thanks to SARS-CoV-2 variants associated with them. The country recorded over 55000 cases of novel coronavirus since the outbreak of the deadly disease and the 200 other human cases were also recorded with SARS-CoV-2 variants linked to farmed minks. Amongst them, 12 were found to be infected by a unique variant of the novel virus. Also Read - Coronavirus Update: A List of Foods Items That Can Kill COVID-19 Causing Virus

Since the Danish Public Health Authority discovered and informed about this mutated version of the coronavirus in mink to the government, it decided to slaughter its huge mink population.

The Emergence of Unique Coronavirus Strain

According to the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (DVFA), COVID-19 infected humans probably spread the disease to the farmed minks. Later this transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from humans to animals led to a spill back” to humans and probably SARS-CoV-2 mutated in that phase. Notably, minks serve as a reservoir for SARS-CoV-2 and are very much capable of spreading the deadly virus to humans.

According to the World Health Organisation, one of the new variants called ” cluster 5″ has emerged after a combination of mutations that we have not seen previously. Also, the implications of the changes identified in this variant are still not known to us. Moreover, preliminary findings reveal that one of the SARS-CoV-2 variants linked to minks may have reduced its sensitivity to neutralising antibodies. This means, that vaccines that are undergoing trials right now may not work against that particular variant and that’s extremely concerning.

“It remains a concern when any animal virus spills into the human population, or when an animal population could contribute to amplifying and spreading a virus affecting humans. As viruses move between human and animal populations, genetic modifications in the virus can occur,” the WHO has said.

Preventive Measures to Take

Apart from Denmark, five other countries including Italy, the Netherlands, the US, Spain, and Sweden have reported SARS-CoV-2 in farmed mink. This calls for action. Every other country needs to immediately impose a ban on visitors from these countries just like the UK did. It is not letting anyone enter its boundary from Denmark.

As per sources, more than 207 farms in Denmark are infected by the disease so far.