Affecting around 264 million people around the globe, depression is a leading cause of disability. It is one of the major factors behind the increasing suicide rates in the world. According to the World Health Organisation, “Depression affects women more than men and is a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease.” Depression is a disorder that is characterised by a prolonged feeling of sadness and loss of interest. Also known as major depressive disorder, it causes severe mood fluctuations and symptoms including a loss of sexual desire, fatigue, slowed movement, guilt, difficulty thinking, reduced interest in daily activities and even suicidal thoughts.

From your genetics to environmental factors, and changes in the brain’s neurotransmitter level, there are various causes of depression. Luckily, there are enough treatment options available for this psychological problem. If not treated on time, depression can lead to self-mutilation, social isolation, and even death. So, it is better to avoid any such occurrence by preventing its onset in the first place. Here are certain food that can help you keep the depressive disorder at bay.

Green leafy vegetables

Vegetables including spinach, kale, broccoli are some of the healthiest food available. Having them can boost your immunity and keep inflammation at bay, says a study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry. Notably, inflammation is one of the factors associated with depression. Also, eating folate and fiber-rich green veggies can keep your mood stabilized.

Probiotics

Eating food containing probiotics can prevent inflammation in your body. Therefore, you must include yogurt, tofu, kimchi, miso, etc. in your daily diet. They can maintain your good gut health and increase the production of feel-good neurotransmitters. This affects your stress response. Additionally, irritable bowel syndrome has been associated with the onset of anxiety and depression. And, probiotics help in preventing that too.

Walnuts

Being a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts can support your brain function and reduce symptoms of depression. This is what a study published in the British Journal of Psychiatry states. Eating walnuts on a daily basis can also lead to the secretion of happy hormones.