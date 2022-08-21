We often hear stories, narratives, and biographies of people who have made it big in their careers of concern. Books are written on them. Movies are made on them. They are celebrated. But many stories are not captured, told, or documented. These stories are of the ones who silently work behind the scene. Such stories often go unheard and untold.

Coco Chanel, the Founder of Chanel, who grew up as an orphan, later went on to leave her legacy in the world of fashion and Hollywood through her brand – CHANEL. Two other key names in her journey would be Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn, who introduced Chanel No. 5 and many key collections of Chanel merchandise to mainstream Hollywood cinema. Through this photo book Derrière la scène, we would be celebrating three wonderful yet modest women whose journeys need to be told.

For this photo book, inspiration has been drawn from the archives of Mademoiselle Coco Chanel, Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe, and given it our rendition of classy yet raw, poised yet unfiltered, and candid yet humble imagery.

Derrière la scène is a humble tribute to Mademoiselle Coco Chanel on her 139th birth anniversary.