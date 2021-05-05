New Delhi: Indian households cannot do without their share of ghee; whether it is for adding flavour to delicacies or using it for medicinal purposes. While it is a great ingredient for benefitting overall health, ghee is said to help lose weight and burn belly fat. Also Read - How Lung Cancer Patients Can Benefits From Yoga

Do you really think that ghee, the Indian version of clarified butter, is unhealthy and fattening? While many people consider that ghee can cause weight gain, health experts say otherwise. Also Read - Dunk The Junk: Why is it Important to Stay Fit And Healthy

Pure and homemade ghee or ‘desi’ ghee, particularly the one made from cow’s milk is packed with essential nutrients that are so beneficial for the mind and the body. Also Read - New COVID-19 Variant Has Airborne Transmission, Social Distancing Not Enough To Cut The Risk Indoors

Even modern science now supports Ayurveda’s claims of health and cooking benefits of ghee. Ghee is an excellent source of fat-soluble vitamins and healthy fatty acids, which aids in weight loss.

Ghee, especially the one made from cow’s milk, is packed with essential nutrients that are so beneficial for the mind and the body. If you are trying to slim down or get rid of that stubborn belly fat, you might want to include ghee in your daily diet and rev up your weight loss journey.

A good number of people trying to lose weight shun ghee out of their diets without diving into its health benefits.

Ghee is one of the healthiest cooking ingredients or fats found in almost every Indian household. However, there are some people who are not aware of the fact that not only ghee contains healthy fats that help you burn fat but also possesses properties that can keep your system cool.

How does ghee help with weight loss?

Unfortunately, weight watchers tend to see only the fat in ghee and not its secret. Ghee is packed with essential amino acids, which assist in mobilising the fat and making the fat cells shrink in size. Not only ghee is a good source of memory-boosting omega-3-fatty acid docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), but it is also rich in omega-6 fatty acid conjugated linolenic acid (CLA).

Studies have shown that omega-6 fatty acids can help increase lean body mass and reduce fat mass, which in turn, aids in weight loss and weight management. Similarly, omega-3s may also help you lose inches and shed body fat.

How much ghee should be consumed per day?

Sure, desi ghee is primarily saturated fats and can be unhealthy only if eaten in enormous amounts, which is why most health experts suggest eating no more than two-three teaspoons throughout the day.

Is Ghee being a cooling food for both the body and the mind in the scorching heat? Yes, in fact, according to Ayurveda, consuming a spoonful of ghee on an empty stomach, preferably half an hour before breakfast, can do wonders for your health especially during summertime. So, if you are trying to slim down or get rid of that stubborn belly fat, you might want to include ghee in your daily diet this season.

— Written by Apoorva Girdhar