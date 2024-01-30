Home

Lifestyle

Designer Ayush Kejriwal Slams Surbhi Chandna For Barter Collaboration on Wedding Outfits: ‘If She Can Afford a Palace…’

Designer Ayush Kejriwal Slams Surbhi Chandna For Barter Collaboration on Wedding Outfits: ‘If She Can Afford a Palace…’

Recently, fashion designer Ayush Kejriwal called our actress Surbhi Chandna for requesting for outfits for her wedding ceremonies and here is why he is not okay with this.

Celebrity weddings have a grand affair with all eyes set on the lavish and unique decor, other famous guests and well, who wears what is something everyone is waiting to take a look at. The blingy and mesmerising outfits often make it to our bookmarks or Pinterest feeds, and surely cost a lot. But according to designers like Ayush Kejriwal, these outfits are often sourced for free in barter in exchange for exposure over social media. However, Ayush believes celebs should not ask these for free as a lot of hard work goes behind it.

Trending Now

Ayush Kejriwal works with quintessential Indian garments like sarees, dresses, dupattas etc. In a recent post on his social media account, Ayush slammed TV actress Surbhi Chandna and her stylist who approached him for sourcing clothes for her wedding in March. In a five-minute long video, he expressed his frustration regarding giving clothes away free to celebrities.

You may like to read

Ayush Kejriwal Slams Surbhi Chandna – Watch

Ayush says, “If somebody can afford to host a wedding in Jaipur, I am assuming, they are paying for and is not for free, then they can certainly pay for clothes.” He added, “I rather give my clothes to paying customers like yourself than celebrities.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayush Kejriwal (@designerayushkejriwal)

Elaborating about how it affects them, he explained, “The only people who will make money out of fit will be the makeup artist, hair stylists, and her stylist, hopefully.” “This is a vicious cycle and it has to end. Ranting about this concept he added,”I work very hard and I am not giving my things for free. I don’t care if my business doesn’t grow, I don’t care if I am blacklisted, I will not give it for free. We work very hard and I want my share of money. And I certainly will not give my clothes to celebrities who wear them not because they like them but because it is available for free.”

More Photographers, Designers Come in Support – Check Reactions

This is something that Ayush has spoken about before as well. And relating to his ordeal, several netizens and other business owners chipped in with their opinions and experiences.

A photographer by the name Shreyans Dungarwal commented, “This is a real issue. It’s commendable when someone speaks openly about it. Celebrities often can’t afford to pay everyone involved. The cycle becomes larger as celebs pay stylists for clothes, and these stylists charge high fees. To make money, stylists ask designers for free clothes, offering exposure. While this benefits designers at times, it creates a cycle of requests for free services. I agree with your points; I’ve faced similar requests for free work that doesn’t lead to more opportunities. It’s a challenging and frustrating cycle where no one’s happy or making good money.” (sic)

Another jewellery house added, “Very true. They need everything free while they can afford easily… these days ppl make business out of their own weddings as well… in reality its very unethical to do business with your own wedding and beg free stuff from designers while u can afford… atleast they should not do this with their own weddings.”

Wedding photographer Ishita.chandhock commented, “It’s likely that the high-resolution images they intended to offer would have been a result of a photographer’s free service as well. As a wedding photography team, we frequently encounter similar requests from celebrities seeking complete coverage without any fee. But it’s always ethics over such marketing strategies for us also 🙂 –

Another user said that, “I have even come to know from a close source that some celebrities don’t even pay for hotels and the food just because the celebrity name is so big they ask the hotel to pay for it in order to get publicity and some of them agreed.”

Surbhi Chandna is a famous TV actress known for her roles in ‘Naagin’, Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai, Sanjivani and many more shows. She recently announced her marriage with her long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma. Reportedly, the wedding is due in March and will take place in the beautiful pink city-Jaipur.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.