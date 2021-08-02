Dr. Tanaya Narendra, a self-dubbed millennial doctor and popularly known as Dr. Cuterus on social media recently tied the knot. The doctor often shares information about topics surrounding sexual health and wellbeing with her 454K followers. She educates her followers on topics around sex, masturbation, menstruation, sex myths, and more. In her recent post, Tanaya shared beautiful pictures from her wedding and spoke about being fat-shamed by close friends and families. She even called out famous designer Tarun Tahiliani for body shaming the doctor.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Steps Out in London Wearing a Backless Polka Dot Dress Worth Rs 1 Lakh

Looking stunning as ever in Anita Dongre bridal lehenga, Dr Tanaya along with her pictures wrote, "There is SO much pressure on people to lose weight before their wedding – I had that too. Family friends would ask why I wasn't "dieting" before my wedding (in a span of one month lmao). Some even went out of their way to send me "slimming teas"."

She even shared that she always wanted to wear a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga for her wedding day but on visiting the designer's Ambawatta store, Dr Tanaya was body-shamed by the staff. She wrote, "Bridal stores would body shame (looking at you, Ambawatta @taruntahiliani {yeah, that was a massive shame, because I'd wanted to wear a Tarun T to my wedding since I was 12. Never going there again. [also what's with these big designers being afraid of big boobs? I cannot sing enough praises for the guys at Anita Dongre, who managed to make a beautifully fitting, and genuinely lovely lehenga, all in a span of three weeks!]}) and all kinds of weird comments were thrown at me about my "double chin" and "belly showing in the lehenga haww" (sic)."

She went on to write that she decided to not pay heed to the comments as she was happy on her wedding day. “But you know what? F*** that. F*** all that. Look at me, how happy I am. Double chin and all. Just look at me. And that’s all that matters – my closest friends, my lovely family, and my boy love me for who I am. And most importantly, I love me for who I am.”

She concluded by saying, “And that’s the biggest learning I can share from my wedding. Enjoy it, because happy brides are the best brides.”