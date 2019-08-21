Do you have a craving for sweet delicacies? Then look no further. Here are some simple dessert recipes you can make at home to drive those mid-week blues away. Gather a few ingredients from your kitchen and start whipping away! We’re sure your family and friends will ask for more!
Anjeer Basundi
Servings: 2
Ingredients:
• 1 cup fresh anjeer (dry figs)
• 2 cups of milk
• 2 tbsp fresh cream
• 2 tbsp low khoya (mawa)
• 2 tbsp honey
• A pinch of salt
Preparation:
1. Chop anjeer into small pieces.
2. Keep the milk on the boil on low heat.
3. Add sugar and stir continuously until sugar completely dissolves.
4. Add khoya, fresh cream, salt and honey.
5. Mix well and stir on low flame until it blends well.
6. Add the pieces of anjeer and mix well until thicken.
7. Allow to cool and then refrigerate at least for one hour.
Chef Tips:
• If the consistency does not become thick, then stir with 1 tsp of cornflour mixture.
• Sugar can be used instead of honey.
By Chef Antony Anandakumar, Executive Chef, Elior India
Mint White Chocolate, Mandarin Mouse (Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity)
Mint White Chocolate, Mandarin Mouse
Ingredients
For Pickled Baby Cucumber
White Chocolate – 150gm
Fresh Cream – 75gm
Whipped Cream – 150gm
Lemon Juice – 10ml
Egg Yolk – 5no
Sugar – 30gm
Mint Puree – 50gm
Mandarin Puree – 50gm
Procedure
Boil cream and add white chocolate. Stir it nicely and let it cool down.
Add whipped cream to the above mixture and chill.
Divide the mixture into three parts.
Cook mint puree and mandarin puree separately with egg yolk on double boiler. Add cooked purees to white chocolate mousse.
Layer the mouse one by one and refrigerate until chill.
Garnish with edible flowers.
By Chef Shyam Rai, Chief Culinary Designer, Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity