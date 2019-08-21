Do you have a craving for sweet delicacies? Then look no further. Here are some simple dessert recipes you can make at home to drive those mid-week blues away. Gather a few ingredients from your kitchen and start whipping away! We’re sure your family and friends will ask for more!

Anjeer Basundi

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

• 1 cup fresh anjeer (dry figs)

• 2 cups of milk

• 2 tbsp fresh cream

• 2 tbsp low khoya (mawa)

• 2 tbsp honey

• A pinch of salt

Preparation:

1. Chop anjeer into small pieces.

2. Keep the milk on the boil on low heat.

3. Add sugar and stir continuously until sugar completely dissolves.

4. Add khoya, fresh cream, salt and honey.

5. Mix well and stir on low flame until it blends well.

6. Add the pieces of anjeer and mix well until thicken.

7. Allow to cool and then refrigerate at least for one hour.

Chef Tips:

• If the consistency does not become thick, then stir with 1 tsp of cornflour mixture.

• Sugar can be used instead of honey.

By Chef Antony Anandakumar, Executive Chef, Elior India

Mint White Chocolate, Mandarin Mouse

Ingredients

For Pickled Baby Cucumber

White Chocolate – 150gm

Fresh Cream – 75gm

Whipped Cream – 150gm

Lemon Juice – 10ml

Egg Yolk – 5no

Sugar – 30gm

Mint Puree – 50gm

Mandarin Puree – 50gm

Procedure

Boil cream and add white chocolate. Stir it nicely and let it cool down.

Add whipped cream to the above mixture and chill.

Divide the mixture into three parts.

Cook mint puree and mandarin puree separately with egg yolk on double boiler. Add cooked purees to white chocolate mousse.

Layer the mouse one by one and refrigerate until chill.

Garnish with edible flowers.

By Chef Shyam Rai, Chief Culinary Designer, Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity