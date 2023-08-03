Home

Detox Water: 5 Healthy and Refreshing Drinks to Naturally Flush Out Those Toxins

Try these easy to make detox drinks recipes at home and enjoy a refreshing healthy beverage for a good fitness regime.

Detox water has been gaining popularity amongst people who wish to look after their health and fitness. As the name suggests, detox is basically to flush out all those toxins from the body. There are several ways to do it but detox water is one of the easiest ways for it. What exactly is detox water? It is basically water infused with fruits, herbs, vegetables etc. These can be easily made at home. Detox drinks are often recommended for weight loss and fitness regime. Apart from weight loss, detox drinks enhance mood, energises the body, good for immunity, and, digestion as well. It is believed that one of the easiest ways to relieve uneasiness, discomfort, and bloating, and strengthen immunity with the goodness of fruits and herbs. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared that the exact properties of detox water vary depending on the ingredients you use and the strength of the infusion. So, here are a few detox water recipes to make sure you stay healthy and look fine:

5 DETOX WATER TO TRY AT HOME

Coriander Water – This is a great drink to have first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. It acts as a natural diuretic to draw out excess water retention in the body. It also helps boost insulin production body and enhances liver health which helps control metabolism in the body. Apple Cinnamon Detox Water – A superb metabolism booster. The antioxidants present in apples and cinnamon help to it strengthen the immune system and fight various kinds of infection Cucumber, Mint, Ginger and Lemon Drink – This one is a powerful detox drink as it comes infused with ingredients that work together. Ginger is a root that aids digestion and clears your stomach. Lemon helps alkalize your body, mint cleanses your system. Strawberry and Lemon– Strawberries are excellent in taste and are rich in antioxidants, reduce inflammation, and help with insulin levels. Combining it with water and lemon juice also helps to flush out and cleanse the body, while supporting digestion and balancing pH levels. Jeera Water – Drinking jeera water concoction can help detoxify your body, remove all toxins from it, suppress hunger hormones and even speed up the metabolism.

Having too much of Detoxes that contain diuretics can increase your risk of becoming dehydrated and experiencing low electrolyte levels, which can be life-threatening. Therefore, it is advised to consult a professional before changing dietary pattern.

