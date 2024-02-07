Home

Devdutt Pattanaik on Portrayal of Lord Ram in Films: ‘They Want to Make Ramayan Look Like Lord Of The Rings…’ | Exclusive

Devdutt Pattanaik comes with a treasure trove of experience in myths and facts. He says mythology and culture cannot be separated. Answering many such question, he speaks on the interpretation of these stories on screen.

“Mythology is a subjective truth. Every culture imagines life a certain way.” -Devdutt Pattanaik

Myths, facts, truths and beliefs. It all sounds the same but is drastically different. Renowned author, Devdutt Pattanaik is a writer who weaves his words to voice the depths of true mythologies existing in the modern ways of the world. Scores of mythologies from different cultures have been interpreted on screen for ages. However, some latest works have to be highlighted, Adipurush, and OMG2 have not gone too well with the audience. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Devdutt Pattanaik talked about how these Ram have been dramatised and why this is not true to the mythologies.

When asked about how mythologies are interpreted on screen in films like this, Pattanaik said, “I have worked with a lot of television channels, many producers, Unka aim kya hai, unka aim bas ek hai ki TRP ratings ana chaiye, show successful hona chaiye, jisse paise milenge. Their agenda is paise banana…”

Films like Adipurush or OMG 2 had been under fire for hurting religious sentiments and also mustered flak for the production. The Om Raut directorial was one of the most anticipated films starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, did not land well with the audience.

Devdutt Pattanaik on Adipurush, Dramatisation of ‘Rama’ and More

When asked about the interpretation of mythology in Adipurush or OMG2, Pattanaik said, “Look at now how people are creating, people are creating Ramayana more for money, they are not interested in knowledge. They are not respecting what the tradition is showing, and not trying to understand the essence of it. They just want to make some drama, some CGI effects, they want to make a Lord of the Rings version of Ramayana, and they want action sequences. Ramayana is not about action, but bollywood and all they love action, they love tashan and drama. Ramayana is not drama but about human emotions.”

Speaking of his experience of working with producers, the author of ‘SITA’ further added, “They say ki sir yeh character jam nhi rha hai, thoda drama chaiye…but yeh maryada purushottam hain itne hi the, mujhe or kuch nhi pata hai. Valmiki ji ne jitna bataya hai bas utna hi pata hai mujhe. They will get agitated ki kuch drama karte hai. Their aim is Lakshmi, my aim is Saraswati, toh chhatis ka akha hai.”

‘Shastra Will Calm You, Not Give Dopamine Rush…,’

Devdutt Pattanaik comes with a rich experience of nearly 20 years in mythology. He always encourages the need to read into the depths and origins of these epics to better comprehend them. But, in a time when books are often produced as screenplays in no time, Pattnaiak has a different take. He says, “If you are looking for entertainment, TV is great. But apko yeh yaad rakhna chaiye ki they are doing it for exciting you. Apko uttejet karne ke liye, but shastra jo hote hai woh utejit nhi krte hai. Agar shastra padha hai, it will calm you down and not give a dopamine rush… Agar shanti nhi mil rhi hai, toh woh shastra nhi hai. Agar woh dekhe apko excite kar rha, toh woh shastri nhi hai, woh neta hai.”

Furthering the conversation on film and mythological depictions, he explained that everyone should be allowed to express themselves, they should also know that when you express yourself, you could upset people. “ And people have a right to be upset, you don’t have to be violent about it.”

When asked if he would ever want any of his works to be turned into screenplay or film, he said, “People are trying to write a screenplay on my mythological fiction, ‘The Pregnant King’. But my magic happens in contemplation and not action. I don’t think I need a film. I want readers, I love listeners, not particularly fond of turning it into a film.

The writer of ‘GITA’ has a treasure trove of experiences and wisdom on this topic. He is currently working on book about mythology itself.

The writer of 'GITA' has a treasure trove of experiences and wisdom on this topic. He is currently working on book about mythology itself.