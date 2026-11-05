Dhanteras 2026: When is Dhantrayodashi? Know date, time, puja muhurat, rituals, and significance

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations in India. From buying gold and silver to worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari, know everything about the festival's date, timings, and traditions about Dhanteras.

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Dhanteras 2026: When is Dhantrayodashi (PC: Magnific)

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festivities. Also known as Dhantrayodashi, the festival is considered an auspicious occasion to welcome wealth, good health and prosperity into the home. The festival is considered an auspicious occasion to worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari and is traditionally associated with prosperity, wealth, and good fortune. From buying gold and silver to bringing home new utensils and performing the evening puja, families follow several traditions on this day. If you are planning your Dhanteras 2026 celebrations, here’s a look at when Dhantrayodashi will be celebrated and the important details that you should know ahead of the festival.

Dhanteras 2026 date (When is Dhantrayodashi)

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, will be celebrated on November 6, 2026 (Friday). It falls on the thirteenth day (Trayodashi) of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik and marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival.

The day is considered auspicious for purchasing gold, silver, jewellery, utensils, and other household items. Many families also use the occasion to clean and decorate their homes before Diwali.

Dhanteras 2026 time

Dhanteras celebrations begin with preparations at home, followed by prayers and traditional rituals in the evening. According to Drik Panchang, the Dhanteras 2026 auspicious timings are:

Dhanteras 2026 trayodashi tithi starts: 10:30 am on November 6, 2026

Dhanteras 2026 trayodashi tithi ends: 10:47 am on November 7, 2026

Dhanteras 2026 pradosh kaal: 5:32 pm to 8:09 pm on November 6, 2026

Dhanteras 2026 vrishabha kaal: 06:02 pm to 07:57 pm on November 6, 2026

Dhanteras 2026 puja muhurat

The evening is considered especially important for Dhanteras puja. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera and seek their blessings for wealth, happiness and prosperity.

According to Drik Panchang, the Dhanteras puja muhurat is from 6:02 pm to 7:57 pm on November 6, 2026. The puja window falls during Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal.

Dhanteras 2026 rituals

Dhanteras is observed with several traditional rituals that families follow every year. Some of the common practices include:

Cleaning and decorating homes: Families clean their houses, make rangoli designs and decorate entrances with flowers and lights to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

Buying gold and silver: Purchasing gold, silver coins, jewellery, or new utensils is considered auspicious.

Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera: Devotees perform evening puja and offer flowers, sweets, fruits, and other traditional offerings.

Lighting diyas: Small oil lamps are placed around the house, particularly near the entrance.

Yama Deepam: Families light a diya outside their homes, traditionally facing south, to pray for protection from untimely death.

Dhanteras 2026 significance

Dhanteras holds religious and cultural importance in Hindu tradition. The festival is linked to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, and Lord Kubera, the god of riches. The festival is also associated with Lord Dhanvantari, who is regarded as the divine physician and the god of Ayurveda. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Dhanvantari emerged during Samudra Manthan, the churning of the cosmic ocean, carrying a pot of Amrit, or the nectar of immortality. This is why the day is also associated with good health and well-being.

For many families in India, Dhanteras is not just about buying expensive things but also about praying for good health, financial stability, and happiness in the year ahead.