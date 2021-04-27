New Delhi: Who wouldn’t love fancy wine in a can? Even though this concept is relatively new in India, Sula Vineyards has successfully managed to make a mark in this segment. Today the brand is celebrating one year of the launch of India’s first wine in a can – Dia Wine Sparkler. Also Read - Drink Wine All Day, Sleep in Barrel? THIS 280-Year-Old Vineyard is Offering Luxurious Stay With Breathtaking View

Basically, Dia was launched at SulaFest 2020 and the response has been outstanding so far. With its sleek and Instagram-able packaging, its popularity only continues to grow. In fact, it needs no mixers, corkscrews, or swirling to enjoy. You just need to crack open a chilled can and drink-up, for a perfect evening with friends and family. Also Read - Does Red Wine Have Any Health Benefits?

The Nashik-based winery holds 60% of the market share and it introduced the eight-year-old brand, Dia Sparkler, in a 330 ml can last year. Also Read - Molecule Found in Grape Skin, Seeds And Red Wine Can Protect Against Lung Cancer: Study

Speaking on the anniversary, Rajeev Samant, CEO & Founder, Sula Vineyards said, “Dia has revolutionized the way the country drinks wine. It’s light and bubbly, and blends in smoothly in our ‘grab and go’ lives. We are focusing on the young consumer who’s looking for convenient and sustainable products. The response has been great and we’re very excited for the summers.”

Where is it available in India?

Dia is available in Maharashtra, Goa and West Bengal as of now and has done really well in the market in its successful one year run. Interestingly, canned wine – a concept pioneered by Sula Vineyards- has led a lot of other brands to join the race too. The canned wine category is growing rapidly, and in today’s fast-paced lives, consumers prefer on-the-go drink offerings. Apart from convenience, canned wines have multiple environmental benefits versus glass. It is easily recyclable, lighter and easy to transport.

Despite the nationwide lockdown announced in March 2020 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which came as a blow for businesses as restaurants, bars, and wine shops were shut, the Nashik-based winery has done really well in the market and this year too looks promising for the brand.

For the unversed, Sula was the only Indian brand to have six of its wines to be selected and reviewed by the prestigious Wine Enthusiast Best Buying Guide 2020. It won the silver award for Dindori Reserve Viognier and Late Harvest Chenin Blanc and the Bronze award for The Source Reserve Sauvignon Blanc, Brut, Dindori Reserve Chardonnay, Dindori Reserve Shiraz, Rasa Syrah, Sula Riesling, Sula Sauvignon Blanc, and The Source Grenache Rose at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2020.