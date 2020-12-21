Actor-producer Dia Mirza often delights her fans with pictures of herself. For an outing, Dia Mirza opted for an indigo fuss-free printed dress by designer Anita Dongre. Dia’s breezy dress is a youthful addition to any wardrobe and can be a perfect fit for a brunch outing with your friends. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela's Sharara Costs Over Rs 2 Lakh, She Looks Like a Patakha Wearing a Punjabi Paranda - See Pics

Dia's dress featured lightweight silhouette, ruffled hemline and smocked balloon sleeves. It's cinched at the waist with a tasselled tie-up to match the tassel detailing at the neckline. She was styled by Theia Tekchandaney. Dia kept her makeup subtle and highlighted her features with a nude lip shade and eyeliner. She neatly tied her hair in a ponytail and rounded off the look with blue stilettos.

If you loved Dia's stunning dress and want to add it to your wardrobe too, then you are in luck! Then the dress is available online for buying on Anita Dongre's website. It is worth Rs 10k. Check it out!

Dia keeps giving us major fashion goals. She shared a few pictures from her trip to Kumaon, Uttarakhand, wearing a grey multi-coloured sweater which featured a turtleneck-style collar, and the bodice and sleeves had colourful patterns in red, blue, yellow and green.

Check out the post:

She left her hair open and skipped on accessories. Doesn’t she look gorgeous?

Dia recently celebrated 20 years of winning Miss World title. On the work front, Dia was last seen in ‘Thappad’ in a pivotal role with Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati.