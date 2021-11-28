Dia Mirza is a true-blue sustainable fashion devout. She leaves the fans awestruck with her quintessential and sartorial fashion choices. She was recently seen in a bandhani silk lehenga and we cannot take our eyes off!Also Read - Aditya Seal Looks Like a Knight in Shining Armour in Rs 70K Kurta - See Pics

Taking it to Instagram, Dia uploaded a series of pictures. The description of the dress will leave you shocked. Her handmade knots lehenga is delivering a serious fashion statement. She wore a half-sleeved blouse with a red base and golden thread embroidery done. "A piece from their expanding conscious couture carrying the legacies of artisans and ancient craft," writes Dia on her Instagram caption. Her lehenga is designed by ace Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre.

Check Out The Instagram Post

For the occasion, she wore a red silk lehenga set. It is a bandhani knot handmade work on the lehenga. The lehenga is adorned with classic gota patti, sequins, zardozi and dori patterns. The lehenga includes pockets. This ensemble resembles the legacies and the dedication of ancient crafts practised by people.

Bandhani craftwork is practised by women of Kutch. It takes weeks and months to prepare this dress. The artisans practice this craftwork in the comfort of their own house. The Bandhani prints are the results of beautiful timeless patterns.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. This lehenga is available on the official website and costs Rs 3,04,000.

For accessories, she chose a classic tiny red bindi, a pair of earrings, a studded choker, a necklace and a bracelet. All her accessories belonged to Amaris by Prerna Rajpal. Keeping it subtle and classy, Dia for makeup chose red bold lipstick, rosy blushed, highlighted cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, black eyeliner streaks and mascara. She mid-parted her hair into a half-clutch hairstyle. This added more grace to the ensemble.

What do you think of Dia’s attire?