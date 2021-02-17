Actor and ever-so-gorgeous Dia Mirza tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate wedding ceremony in the garden of her apartment complex in Bandra, Mumbai. The guest list was less than 60 and the newlyweds along with her interior designer mother Deepa Mirza played host to the close circle of family and friends. Also Read - Dia Mirza Flaunts Her Big Diamond Wedding Ring While Posing For The Paps – Check Out

Newlywed Dia took to her Instagram to share stunning pictures from her wedding with heartfelt captions. Dia looked resplendent in a red Banarasi saree by label Raw Mango which she accessorised with a red dupatta, maang tika, and heavy gold necklace. Dia's wedding pictures left fans swooning. "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door, and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal, and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us," Dia wrote.

What's special about Dia's intimate wedding décor is that the couple opted for a beautiful open mandap amidst a garden setup with loads of rajnigandha and jasmine flowers. With elements like brass metal and glass, the wedding was themed around an 'Indian Garden' with a minimalistic approach.

Dia wore a chokadi silk brocade saree from Raw Mango, the saree had barfi jaal and butas. It featured checkered designs and zari floral motifs. She paired it with a Rridha silk blouse. She opted for a clean makeup look with red tint on the lips, dewy skin, subtle eye shadow, and hair neatly tied in a middle-parted bun.

Dia Mirza looks similar to Deepika’s Diwali look?

Dia’s regal look reminded us and the internet of actor Deepika Padukone’s red banarasi silk saree from their 2020 Diwali celebrations. Deepika opted for the same traditional red colour saree to ring in the festivities.

In her Diwali post, Deepika can be seen sharing a laugh with hubby Ranveer Singh. She looks magnificent in that saree. The Piku actor kept her look simple by accessorizing it with a pair of diamond stud earrings. She wore her hair in a bun, and opted for subtle makeup with smokey eyes, dewy skin, and red lip shade.

These Bollywood divas show that the traditional silk saree is a perfect bridal trousseau.