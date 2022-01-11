Dia Mirza is known for her unique roles in films and eloquent fashion sense. She made her debut Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001. That is the start of her stardom. She married her long-time beau Vaibhav Rekhi and gave birth to a beautiful baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi last year. Talking to ETimes, Dia talked about her almost her death experience during her pregnancy.Also Read - Dia Mirza Finally Shares Full Glimpse of Baby Avyaan And He's Just a Cutie Patootie!

Dia has always been vocal about her issues and stances. She revealed that during the fifth month of her pregnancy she had gone in for an appendectomy. This led to further hospital visits because the acute bacterial infection might have led to sepsis during the sixth month of pregnancy. "My baby had to be delivered because my placenta had started to haemorrhage. It was a tough time and I'm grateful for my gynaecologist who saved our lives."

She further talked about her experience as a mother in a pandemic. Dia believes that the decision to bring a child into the world in crisis and has a profound impact on all choices made by parents and people. She hopes that a time comes where people don't have to wear a mask and children lead a normal life. Talking on the same lines, she said," But while we stay home, we cherish the time we have together and do all we can to make this time engaging, happy and safe for our children."