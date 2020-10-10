Dia Mirza’s love for the environment is known to everyone. But, did you also know that her wardrobe consists of environmentally sound clothes? The actor has perfect facial features and is known to make unique and stunning choices when it comes to clothing. She mostly dons ensembles of sustainable fashion labels and rocks in every single outfit. Also Read - Dia Mirza Claims 'Never Procured, Consumed, Contraband Drugs', Calls News Reports 'False, Baseless'

If you are an ardent fan of Dia Mirza, you must have noticed that most of her clicks are around lush green locations. In her recent post, she can be again seen beaming in such a place and wearing a weather-proof outfit that seems to be extremely comfortable and perfect for a day out amid some greenery. Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, “Trees are sanctuaries. Whoever knows how to speak to them, can learn the truth. They do not preach learning and percepts, they preach, unfettered by particulars, the ancient law of life.” Also Read - Know How to Pull Off Printed Outfits Stunningly Like Dia Mirza

In the picture, Dia Mirza can be seen donning a grey t-shirt, a pair of blue ripped jeans, and an olive green parka jacket. The pieces are just ideal for a long day out especially in a forest or a wildlife sanctuary as they can stand the test of time. Considering the nature of her outing, Dia kept her hair tied in a ponytail and skipped makeup completely. She hanged a DSLR camera around her neck and looked extremely comfortable.

If you are also planning a quick getaway, you can definitely invest in a cool jacket like Dia Mirza’s to feel cozy while outdoors.