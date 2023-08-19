Diabetes And Breastfeeding: 7 Tips For Lactating Moms to Manage High Blood Sugar Levels

Home

Are you a new mother but unsure about how to breastfeed your baby as you have diabetes? Here are certain precautions you can take for you and your baby's healthy life.

Breastfeeding is an easy, natural practice that helps both the mother and the baby in many ways, including lowering the risk of diabetes. Breastfeeding aids in blood sugar control to avoid Type 2 diabetes later in life. Indian moms are more likely to acquire gestational diabetes (high blood sugar development during pregnancy). Later in one study, the risk was reduced by almost half when breastfeeding for more than two months. It was significantly lower if you continued breastfeeding beyond five months. Even if a woman has overt diabetes before pregnancy itself, she can and should plan to breastfeed for at least six months It reduces a mother’s chances of osteoporosis, arthritis, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure. It also helps women lose weight and recover from childbirth more quickly.

Babies who are breastfed are less likely to acquire type 1 diabetes as well as later-life obesity or overweight, which is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes. Asthma, eczema, respiratory illnesses, ear infections, and other significant health issues are also less common in breast-fed newborns.

Breastfeeding Tips For New Mothers to Control Diabetes

Diabetic new mothers need support from their family members as they may not have sufficient time in hand for self-care. Drinking enough water, eating on time, Light exercises are all important factors for new mothers with diabetes to ensure good health during breastfeeding. Here are breastfeeding tips for mothers with diabetes by Dr. Astha Dayal, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital Gurugram.

Plan your meals: It’s essential to maintain a balanced diet while breastfeeding. Pick whole foods like fresh produce, lean meats, whole grains, and fruits and vegetables. Avoid processed and sugary foods because they can raise blood sugar levels. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water as dehydration can affect blood sugar levels.

Timing of meals and breastfeeding: Have a snack before or during nursing. And keep something handy so you can swiftly elevate your blood sugar if necessary. Avoid skipping meals: Skipping meals can lead to drops in blood sugar levels, so eat regular, balanced meals and snacks to maintain stable blood sugar levels. Snack wisely: Choose healthy snacks that won’t cause sharp spikes in blood sugar. Nuts, seeds, curd and fresh fruits are good options. Consider your insulin requirements: Your insulin needs might change while breastfeeding due to hormonal fluctuations. Work closely with your endocrinologist to adjust your insulin regimen as necessary. Get enough rest: Sleep deprivation can affect blood sugar levels and overall health. Try to rest whenever the baby sleeps and don’t shy from seeking support from family and friends to help with household chores and baby care. Engage in gentle exercises: Light exercises, such as walking or postnatal yoga, can help with blood sugar management and overall well-being.

Be in touch with your gynecologist, endocrinologist and lactation consultant for help and personalized advice and guidance based on your specific medical history and needs with respect to diet, exercise, recovery, medication and overall, wellbeing.

