Are you suffering from diabetes, which is a chronic disease? If yes, you are at an increased risk of getting a heart attack. According to a recent research published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings, “Diabetes is an independent risk factor for the development of heart failure.”

High blood sugar levels can gradually cause atherosclerosis and create a blockage in the arteries. This can eventually lead to a heart attack. Fortunately, if you survive the attack, your heart will gradually become weak and won’t be able to pump blood effectively. This can further lead to heart failure.

This is a long term impact of diabetes. To avoid such an occurrence, you can adhere to certain lifestyle changes. Here, we tell you about that.

Maintain an ideal weight

Exercising on a daily basis and keeping an ideal weight are the most effective ways to prevent heart failure. According to the researchers in the field, indulging in 30 to 60 minutes of exercise daily can help you stay active and keep heart diseases at bay. It works by lowering the level of bad cholesterol in the body and preventing the blockage of arteries.

Quitting smoking

Smoking is one of the leading risk factors of heart failure. When you use cigarettes, the harmful chemicals in them build up in the arteries. Also, it leads to the accumulation of fatty substances or plaques in the blood vessels. Smoking can also damage your organs making you weak enough to develop cardiovascular diseases.

Eat the right food

Diet plays a vital role in preventing cardiovascular ailments. Even if you have a family history of heart diseases, following a healthy diet and ditching fast food can keep you from developing them. Doctors advise eating raw fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and food rich in omega-3 fatty acids to prevent heart failure. You can also opt for the Mediterranean diet which focuses on eating herbs, red meat, olive oil, fish, etc.