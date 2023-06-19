Home

Diabetes Diet: 1 Mid-Morning Drink Recipe to Control High Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

Nutritionist shares a recipe of detox drink that you can include in your diet to manage blood sugar levels better.

Diabetes is one of the most common conditions that is prevalent in India. This condition is caused by the altered functioning of a pancreatic hormone called insulin. This hormone helps to regulate the glucose levels in the blood. In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas fails to produce insulin and in type 2 diabetes, the body develops resistance against the call of insulin.

Some of the Symptoms of Diabetes include:

Unexplained weight loss

Frequent urination

Extreme exhaustion

Blurry vision

Increases Hunger and Thirst

Diabetes is a lifestyle disease which comes with no specific cure. When dealing with high blood sugar levels, it is important to remain aware what you are eating and drinking. Apart from medication, here’s one healthy juice that a diabetic patient can consume to keep their blood sugar levels under control. Nutrionist, Kiran Kukreja shares the recipe of this green juice that one can consume on a daily basis to manage diabetes.

Try This Green Juice Recipe to Control Diabetes Naturally:

One Bitter Gourd (Karela)- Remove its seeds

Half Bottle Gourd

Half Cucumber

Few Mint Leaves

Half Lemon Juice

One glass water

Grind all the ingredients

Strain the Juice

Nutritionist also shares the benefits of bitter gourd in controlling high blood sugar levels. ”Karela is known for its hypoglycemic properties, meaning it can help lower blood sugar levels. It contains certain compounds, such as charantin, polypeptide-p, and vicine, which are believed to have blood sugar-lowering effects. These compounds may help increase insulin sensitivity, stimulate glucose uptake by cells, and inhibit the absorption of glucose from the intestine, ultimately leading to better blood sugar control.”

