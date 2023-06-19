By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Diabetes Diet: 1 Mid-Morning Drink Recipe to Control High Blood Sugar Levels Naturally
Nutritionist shares a recipe of detox drink that you can include in your diet to manage blood sugar levels better.
Diabetes is one of the most common conditions that is prevalent in India. This condition is caused by the altered functioning of a pancreatic hormone called insulin. This hormone helps to regulate the glucose levels in the blood. In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas fails to produce insulin and in type 2 diabetes, the body develops resistance against the call of insulin.
Also Read:
Some of the Symptoms of Diabetes include:
- Unexplained weight loss
- Frequent urination
- Extreme exhaustion
- Blurry vision
- Increases Hunger and Thirst
Diabetes is a lifestyle disease which comes with no specific cure. When dealing with high blood sugar levels, it is important to remain aware what you are eating and drinking. Apart from medication, here’s one healthy juice that a diabetic patient can consume to keep their blood sugar levels under control. Nutrionist, Kiran Kukreja shares the recipe of this green juice that one can consume on a daily basis to manage diabetes.
You may like to read
Try This Green Juice Recipe to Control Diabetes Naturally:
- One Bitter Gourd (Karela)- Remove its seeds
- Half Bottle Gourd
- Half Cucumber
- Few Mint Leaves
- Half Lemon Juice
- One glass water
- Grind all the ingredients
- Strain the Juice
Nutritionist also shares the benefits of bitter gourd in controlling high blood sugar levels. ”Karela is known for its hypoglycemic properties, meaning it can help lower blood sugar levels. It contains certain compounds, such as charantin, polypeptide-p, and vicine, which are believed to have blood sugar-lowering effects. These compounds may help increase insulin sensitivity, stimulate glucose uptake by cells, and inhibit the absorption of glucose from the intestine, ultimately leading to better blood sugar control.”
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.