Diabetes Diet: 3 Effective Ayurvedic Recipes To Control High Blood Sugar Levels

Living with diabetes is not easy. So, to control the risk of high blood sugar levels, we have enlisted few ayurvedic herbs to include in your diet.

Diabetes is one of the leading causes of deaths worldwide. As per the World Health Organisation, the condition is estimated to grow by over 100 per cent by the year 2030 and is becoming a matter of much concern. But, however life-threatening the condition is, Diabetes can be managed by sticking to certain lifestyle tweaks and following some easy home remedies.

Living with diabetes is not easy. It is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. But with the help of certain ayurvedic herbs, diabetes can be controlled. So, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra enlisted few effective herbs to lower the risk of glucose spikes in the body. Also, she suggested an easy method to include them in your daily diet.

3 Ayurvedic Herbs To Lower The Risk of Diabetes

1. Coriander seeds are well reported for their anti-diabetic activity by increased release of insulin from the pancreatic cells Coriander seeds can enhance the activity of enzymes responsible for sugar elimination from the bloodstream, thus aiding in the reduction of blood sugar levels.

How to make it? Coriander seed water (1 tsp coriander seeds soaked in 100 ml of water overnight)

When to take – Empty stomach in the morning

2. Fenugreek (methi) seeds contain a free unnatural amino acid, 4-hydroxyiso-leucine, which increases glucose-induced insulin release in pancreatic islet cells of humans. Fenugreek seeds contain 50-percent fiber (30-percent soluble fiber and 20-percent insoluble fiber) another reason for its hypolipidemic effect

How to make it? Add 1 tsp of methi (fenugreek) seeds in 1 glass of water, boil it, strain it, and have it.

When to take – One hour before bedtime

3.Cinnamon may help lower blood sugar and fight diabetes by imitating the effects of insulin and increasing the movement of sugar from the bloodstream into cells. It can also help lower blood sugar levels by increasing insulin sensitivity, making insulin more efficient at moving sugar into cells.

How to make it? In a pan, warm milk slightly, add 1 pinch freshly ground ceylon cinnamon stick and boil for 2-3 minutes

When to take? – One hour before bedtime

