Almost every other person in India has a family member who is suffering from diabetes, which is a chronic condition. Affecting people of every age and economic background, diabetes brings certain restrictions in life. If you have this prevalent blood sugar condition, you cannot eat anything you want. Also, there is an array of other lifestyle rules you need to follow. If not managed properly, diabetes can claim your life.

Diabetes occurs when your body either stops producing enough insulin hormone or your body cells become resistant to it. This results in insufficient absorption of glucose and an excessive increase in blood sugar levels. From making you susceptible to cardiovascular diseases to causing kidney failure, and raising your blood pressure, diabetes can affect you in many ways. Though there is no cure of the disease, it can be managed with simple lifestyle changes. There are people who are unaware of diabetes and its diagnosis and treatment. Also, there is an array of myths surrounding this condition. Here we debunk some of them for you.

Myth 1: Only people who are obese are affected by diabetes.

Fact: Though obesity increases your likelihood of developing diabetes, it is not the only risk factor that makes you susceptible to the disease. According to the researchers in the field, approximately 20 per cent people with type 2 diabetes are of normal weight.

Myth 2: People suffering from diabetes will definitely become blind or lose their legs.

Fact: This is one of the most hilarious things one can believe in. Blindness and amputation are complications of diabetes. And, they can be very much prevented by managing your blood sugar level and by indulging in an active lifestyle.

Myth 3: If you are suffering from diabetes, you must not play sport.

Fact: This is not at all true. In fact, indulging sports can help you keep your blood sugar level normal. Maintaining an active lifestyle is in fact suggested to the diabetics to lead a normal life.