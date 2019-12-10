Do you frequently experience a rise in your blood sugar level? What if we tell you about an easy way to keep it under control? According to researchers and doctors in the field, restricting your diet for a few days in a week can help you regulate your blood glucose level and help manage diabetes. Diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when the pancreas either stops producing insulin hormone or your body becomes resistant to it.

Diabetes requires proper management. A disciplined life, regular exercise, and having a healthy diet can help you if you are a diabetic. As far as fasting and its link to diabetes is concerned, time-restricted eating can be extremely helpful for those with the problem or who are at increased risk of developing diabetes, says a study published in the journal Cell Metabolism.

Fasting, especially intermittent fasting helps in this regard by keeping your body’s cholesterol and blood pressure level under control. Notably, these two factors are associated with the onset of diabetes. Intermittent fasting also keeps your calorie count normal. Those who have developed diabetes around 3 to 5 years back can go for this natural way of controlling blood sugar levels. But those who have this condition for a very long time should not consider intermittent fasting as an effective way to manage diabetes.

Along with fasting, you can go for aerobic exercises including running, walking, jogging, etc. Also, control your carb intake and start having more and more fiber-rich food like broccoli, carrot, legumes, etc. Staying hydrated as much as you can, can also be beneficial in controlling blood glucose levels. Moreover, controlling portions and eating food with a low glycemic index like eggs, seafood, barley, lentils, etc. can help you manage diabetes.