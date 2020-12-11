The COVID-19 is the seventh coronavirus that humans are dealing with. It is a novel virus that spreads from touch or can enter through the nose, mouth, or eyes and has an incubation period of up to 14 days after entering the recipient’s body. What makes the infection more dangerous is the fact that it can cause severe illness in people with low immunity. This includes those with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes. People with diabetes already have to undertake extra precautions and be careful of their body’s special needs. They must be more cautious of infections such as COVID-19 since both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can enhance the risk of severe illness from this viral disease. Also Read - Kerala Local Body Polls 2020: Robot Greets & Assists Voters, Gives Them Sanitisers at Polling Booth

Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can hamper the body’s circulatory system over time making it difficult for blood to reach all parts of the body. This further means slower recovery from any infections, and not just COVID-19. In people with diabetes, the body does not produce enough insulin (the hormone responsible for turning body glucose into energy). As a result, glucose levels build up and in severe cases, patients need to take insulin to control their blood sugar levels. While in type 1 diabetes, the body doesn’t produce insulin naturally, in type 2, there is less insulin production, or the system fails to properly use what is produced naturally. Dr. Manoj Chawla, Director, and Consultant Diabetologist at Lina Diabetes Care & Mumbai Diabetes Research Centre share how you can avoid the risk of infection during these difficult times. Also Read - Farmers Protest: 2 IPS Officers Deputed at Singhu Border Test Positive For COVID

There is a need to raise awareness on keeping blood sugar levels under check and managing the condition to prevent any complications or infections. It is imperative to stock up medicines and ensures that they are not discontinued. Despite all the precautions that you take, the likelihood of symptoms of the common cold or any viral infection can’t be completely ruled out. You must, therefore, remain in regular contact with your healthcare provider. Also Read - Safe And Effective: US Panel Endorses Emergency Use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

Social distancing is a must in the present scenario, as is maintaining utmost sanitation and personal hygiene. Make sure to disinfect your living spaces regularly and wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds. Usage of hand sanitizers is also advised. If you live alone, have an emergency contact number ready with you.

People with diabetes should also focus on eating healthy food such as fruits, vegetables, and multi-grains. Eat at frequent intervals and exercise regularly. Focus on reducing stress from your life since that is also a major contributor to better immunity. Now that the festive season is also upon us, one should remember to avoid bingeing on sweets and savories. Portion control is a must as is keeping well hydrated.

Apart from all the steps mentioned here and the steps that your healthcare provider might suggest, it is important to remember that COVID-19 is a viral infection with good chances of recovery in most cases. However, people with diabetes must monitor their health regularly, be in touch with their healthcare provider, and ensure that they manage their health.