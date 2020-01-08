Suffering from the chronic condition, diabetes? Not able to maintain your blood sugar level? If yes, ketone drink may help. It is basically a supplement containing exogenous ketones. Often targeted for people following a weight loss regimen or for athletes, ketone drinks have been linked to various health benefits. Recently, a research published in the American Journal of Nutrition has stated that consuming this beverage can keep the level of glucose in the blood normal. It works by improving the body’s metabolism.

Scientists explain that having ketone drink takes the person into a sort of pseudo-ketogenic state in which he is able to control his blood sugar level in a much better way with no change in the level of insulin. Here, we tell you about certain important health benefits of consuming ketone drinks.

Improves cognitive function

Ketone drinks can improve your learning and thinking capacity by increasing the level of beta-hydroxybutyrate. This means that if cognitive impairment has struck you, one thing that can come for your rescue is ketone drink, says a study published in the Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Improve physical performance

To enhance your physical performance, all you need to do is to increase the level of ATP. Ketone drinks contain beta-hydroxybutyrate that does this for you. Various studies in the field have suggested that exogenous ketones present in ketone drinks can potentially improve your performance during exercise.

Helps in weight loss

Maintaining an ideal weight is important to lead a happy life. It keeps you from various diseases and conditions like stroke, heart failure, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, etc. One of the major reasons behind weight gain is overeating and having a sedentary lifestyle. This means that controlling your appetite and hitting a gym can be helpful in weight loss. You can do that by consuming ketone drinks as they are known to suppress appetite and improving your physical capacity to indulge in exercise.