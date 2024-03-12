Home

Diabetes Morning Diet: 5 Homemade Concoctions to Regulate Glucose Levels Amid Changing Seasons

A morning routine can help determine your day and specially for people living with diabetes. Here are few easy to make drinks to manage glucose levels.

Diabetes Morning Diet: 5 Homemade Concoctions to Regulate Glucose Levels Amid Changing Seasons (Freepik)

Diabetes management is necessary when living with this metabolic condition. In Indiaalready over a million people have diabetes and still counting. according to recent studies, the number is likely to continue to rise. while the sedentary lifestyle is a major contributor, unhealthy food choices, less physical activity and genetics are at play as well. Having a routine is important and for diabetics morning schedules significantly impact the regulation of high blood sugar. Here are a few morning drinks to add in your early morning routine:

DIABETES DRINKS: 5 HOMEMADE BEVERAGES TO LOWER HIGH BLOOD SUGAR

Amla Juice: Amla or Indian gooseberry is one of the healthiest fruits to consume. It serves several health benefits and helps to manage insulin resistance. Amla juice on an empty stomach can help lower cholesterol, support digestion, metabolism and more. Aloe Vera Juice: Aloe vera juice helps to reduce blood sugar levels, and improves insulin sensitivity. Turmeric Milk: Haldi ka doodh is one of the ancient tricks in the book for healing and keeping the body healthy and fit. Turmeric has been used for medicinal purposes, it has anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties that help build immunity, Barley Water: Often barley water is considered a drink diabetics can add in the list of their diet plan. It is considered to have a low glycemic index preventing sudden glucose spike. This drink can help manage blood sugar levels and maintain a stable level. Bitter Gourd Juice: Although bitter, bitter gourd juice is another healthy juice to drink early morning. It is not a favourite recipe to make it home but can significantly help to keep you fit and helps lower risks of several health ailments.

