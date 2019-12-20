Diabetes is a chronic condition that makes it significant for you to eat mindfully. Not doing so can raise your blood sugar level and impact your health negatively. Additionally, diabetics have a weakened immune system and are at increased risk of developing various other diseases and conditions like heart failure, stroke, kidney disease, etc.

You may be thinking about how diabetes is associated with the body’s defense system. Well, in type 1 diabetes, your immune system mistakenly attacks beta cells present in the pancreas. This reduces the capability of the pancreas to produce insulin, a hormone necessary for controlling blood sugar levels. However, in type 2 diabetes, your immune system responds to the inflammation in the body by releasing cytokines. They make your fat cells unable to respond well to the insulin.

So, in both cases, your immune system plays a significant role. Also, their improper function makes you suffer a lot. This makes it important for you to keep it functioning and healthy. In order to do so, you need to be aware of the right food that can help you boost your immunity without increasing the blood sugar level. Here we tell you about them.

Onion and garlic

These two kitchen ingredients are known to have strong antioxidants in them that can potentially ward off the bacteria and viruses keeping you safe. Also, onion helps in controlling your blood sugar level, says a study published in the journal Nutrition. Garlic contains an active compound called alliin, that gives it medicinal properties and the ability to boost your immunity.

Mushroom

Being jam-packed with antioxidants, the mushroom can keep your immunity good. Also, this food has antibacterial, antiviral, and tumour fighting properties. Mushrooms are rich in nutrients like B vitamins, fiber, and selenium, that are known to keep your gut healthy and immunity well. Additionally, they increase the production of cytokines that can fight against the infection effectively.

Yogurt

Containing probiotics, yogurt can keep your gut healthy. It maintains the balance between good and bad bacteria in the gut and stimulates your immune system to fight against diseases and conditions in a better way.