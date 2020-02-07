Edema refers to swollen ankles and feet. It occurs when certain tissue in the body gets filled by fluid. The cause behind this can be anything from eating salty food to maintaining a single sitting position for long. Other factors including hormonal changes and diabetes can also lead to swelling feet and ankles. In the case of diabetes, you get the condition, due to factors associated with it including obesity, cardiovascular problems, kidney disease, poor blood circulation, etc.

Link Between Diabetes And Oedema

Diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when your pancreas doesn’t produce enough insulin or your body becomes resistant to it. This leads to an excessive accumulation of sugar in the blood. This further leads to damage to the lining of small blood vessels, if left untreated. This is what causes poor blood circulation and accumulation of fluid in the tissues present in legs, feet, ankles.

Also, in diabetics, an injury or damage takes time to heal. This means a long-lasting injury can also lead to the condition. Gradually, a high level of blood sugar can damage the nerves present in lower parts of your body. This may cause numbness that makes it difficult to detect an injury.

Here we tell you some easy and practical ways to deal with diabetic edema.

Opt for compression socks

Easily available in the pharmacy, compression socks are known to improve blood circulation and maintain pressure. If you wish to opt for these, make sure they are not too tight. Go for the right socks.

Raise your feet

In case you find, your swelling has increased, you can go for this hack. Raising your foot above your heart level can make the accumulated fluid flow to the upper body. While you are sitting, you can keep your foot on a stool.

Take magnesium supplements

Magnesium deficiency is one of the reasons behind edema. In this case, you should opt for the supplements to make up for the deficient nutrient in the body. You must consult a doctor for the right dosage of magnesium.