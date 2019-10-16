If you are diabetic and experiencing blurred, fluctuating, or impaired vision, you are probably suffering from one of the complications of diabetes called diabetic retinopathy. It is a condition in which a high blood sugar level affects your vision gradually by causing damage to the blood vessels present in the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue. As a result of this, tiny bulges may protrude from the arteries in the retina and blood may leak into the tissue causing swelling in the area that allows us to see.

The longer you are suffering from diabetes and the less controlled your blood sugar is, the more susceptible you are to develop diabetic retinopathy. In the initial phase, patients usually do not experience any symptoms. Later, when the symptoms do occur, they include spots floating in your vision, fluctuating vision, or even complete vision loss. Certain factors like high cholesterol, pregnancy, tobacco use, hypertension, poor blood sugar control, etc. can increase your risk of developing diabetic retinopathy. If not treated on time, it may lead to complications like vitreous hemorrhage, retinal detachment, glaucoma, or/and blindness.

Currently, doctors take time in diagnosing the condition. They test your vision, measure eye pressure, and do many more things to confirm the condition. However, recently new research presented at the 123rd Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology has revealed that an artificial intelligence screening system can potentially diagnose diabetic retinopathy accurately, 95.5 per cent of the time. And this technology is capable of providing reading in only 60 seconds.

To prevent these sufferings, you can opt for effective ways to prevent diabetic retinopathy. To do that you need to regularly indulge in physical activities like walking, jogging, swimming, or running. Doing this will help you control the level of sugar in the body. Also, avoid eating food rich in salt or sugar. This is important to regularise your blood pressure. Additional, stay away from smoking and drinking.