Are you on a daily dose of insulin? Does taking injections on a daily basis bothers you? Don’t worry, this new discovery can provide you relief from the regular insulin injection.

According to a study published in the journal Nature Medicine, scientists have designed an oral capsule that can potentially deliver insulin in your bloodstream. This capsule is also helpful in delivering drugs that are injected to the lining of the small intestine directly as they cannot be digested orally. This is because, if taken orally, they can break down into the gastrointestinal tract prior to coming to effect.

This new research will be surely useful for people suffering from diabetes and getting insulin injections frequently.

Notably, diabetes is a chronic condition that is characterized by signs and symptoms like frequent urination, increased thirst, fatigue, weakness, etc. This disease is basically of two types namely type 1 and type 2. The former occurs when something goes wrong with the pancreas and it stops producing enough insulin hormone. However, the latter occurs when your body doesn’t use insulin effectively.

Insulin actually helps in controlling the level of blood sugar by signaling the fat cells, liver, and muscles to get attached to the sugar molecules and use them as energy. This life-long condition is diagnosed with simple blood and urine tests. Once it is confirmed, you will be advised to lead a disciplined life and have a balanced diet. If you are a diabetic, you must avoid food rich cholesterol. Some of these food include vegetable oil, reduced-fat milk, fatty beef, etc. Also, make sure you have enough sleep and indulge in exercise on a daily basis. Keep checking your blood sugar level and drink plenty of water.