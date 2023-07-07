Home

Diana Penty Wraps Herself in Stunning Deep-Neck Metallic Gown With High-Slit at Paris Haute Couture Week- HOT PICS

Diana Penty is one of the Indian celebrities to attend the Paris Haute Couture Show. Recently, she shared her stunning pics from the event, exuding irresistible glamour in sexy metallic bronze-gold gown.

Diana Penty is an absolute fashionista. The diva never fails to impress fans with her impeccable sense of fashion. Diana has been taking over the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week with her stunning appearance and irresistible glamour. She is one of the celebrities to attend the fashion week this year. For the latest ramp walk, Diana shared stunning pictures of herself looking glamorous as ever at the fashion event. Scroll down to see the photos.

Diana Penty Attends Zuhair Murad’s Paris Haute Couture Show:

Talking about the look, Diana was seen adorning a metallic bronze-gold gown featuring a strapless pointed design, deep-v neckline, exaggerated off-the-shoulder full-length sleeves, risqué thigh-high slit and corseted fitting that accentuated her curvaceous bod perfectly. The actress ditched all the accessories and wore strappy block heels to complete the look. Lastly, She kept her glam minimal yet glossy with subtle pink eyeshadow, matching lip shade, blushed cheeks, ample mascara, sharp contour and dazzling highlighter.

After appearing at Rahul Mishra and Georges Chakra’s Haute Couture shows, Diana watched Zuhair Murad’s Couture Fall-Winter 2023/24 collection at the Hotel Potocki in Paris. The diva posted pictures from Zuhair Murad’s Paris Haute Couture show with the caption, “My first @zuhairmuradofficial show at #ParisHauteCouture week. Thank you for having me! A spectacular show [heart-eye emoji].”

Diana Penty Stuns in High-Slit Metallic Gown With Plunging Neckline:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

Fans were in awe with Diana’s sizzling look. Her fans flooded the comment section with compliments. One user wrote ”Stunning as always”, Another wrote ”You are gorgeous”. Other dropped hearts and fire emojis on her post on social media.

