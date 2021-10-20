Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie along with her children Maddox Jolie-Pitt (20), Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt (13), Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (15) and Zahara Jolie-Pitt attended the premiere of her new Marvel movie Eternal. Jolie attended the premiere wearing a strapless brown gown for the event, which gave a clearer look at her tattoos. Now, a fan noticed that the coordinates of Brad’s birthplace were not part of her tattoos.Also Read - Singer Lizzo Attended Cardi B’s Party in a Nearly Naked Fishnet Dress, See Photos

Jolie had inked the birth coordinates of her children and ex-husband, Brad Pitt, on her shoulder. A fan shared a before and after picture of Angelina's tattoo and wrote, "Brad's birth coordinates are gone." While even we can't spot the coordinate, it is still not clear if the actor has removed the tattoo or covered it with makeup.

Angelina Jolie has arrived and owns the carpet 💫 See her shine as #Thena in #Eternals! pic.twitter.com/2VmzIaZccO — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 19, 2021

In 2011, Jolie confirmed that the seventh coordinate in the tattoo is dedicated to Brad as they were rumours circulating that the couple might be adopting another baby together. In an interview with Extra TV, she said, “Well if they know that it’s latitude and longitude they would have figured out quickly that it was Brad’s birthplace. It’s Shawnee, Oklahoma.” Brad was born in Oklahoma on December 18, 1963.

The couple was popularly known as Brangelina by their fans, the ex-couple met on the sets of Mr and Mrs Smith in 2005. The former couple dated for 10 years before getting married in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2016.

In other news, it is rumoured that Angelina is dating Canadian singer The Weeknd.