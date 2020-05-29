Entire world is struggling to eradicate coronavirus completely. And, a few have been partially successful. One of the countries who is showing commendable results in containing the novel virus is the epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, China. And, its secret to controlling the coronavirus outbreak lies in traditional Chinese medicine concoctions. Licorice or Mulathi is what helped China in minimising the number of patients of COVID-19. Also Read - Victory! New Zealand Discharges its Last Coronavirus Patient From the Hospital, Twitter Says 'Well Done'

According to a recent study published in the journal the Lancet, concoctions with licorice extract as the main ingredient helped in the recovery 102 confirmed coronavirus infected patients exhibiting mild symptoms. Additionally, it was found that licorice concoctions work effectively and quickly compared to antivirals. The CT scans showed that patients had a negative presence of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus after consuming Mulaithi concoctions for a set number of days.

The study results showed that licorice extract can significantly inhibit the replication of new coronavirus. Notably, licorice is a flowering plant that contains a compound called liquiritin. This is what prevents replication of the virus.

This is not the first time when licorice has shown positive results in treating a disease. It is an age-old herb that is still used as a home remedy for many health-related issues. Chewing licorice stick is known to provide relief from sore throat, cough, bronchitis, and even asthma. Daily use of Mulaithi can boost your immunity by increasing the production of lymphocytes and macrophages.

Even if you have digestive issues, you can consume licorice concoction as it contains compounds called glycyrrhizin and carbenoxolone. These are known to treat stomach discomfort, heartburn, constipation, acidity etc. Licorice has anti-inflammatory properties that can provide relief from arthritis by reducing the effects of free radicals and inflammation in the body. Women experiencing menopausal symptoms can consume this herb as its phytoestrogenic compounds can regulate hormonal imbalance and ease the symptoms including insomnia, sweating, mood swings, hot flashes etc.