Male Menopause: If you think only women hit menopause, you are mistaken. Male go through that phase too. Male menopause is characterised by a decrease in the level of the male hormone, testosterone, which is known to perform functions like muscle mass, facial and body hair, deep voice etc. As men grow older, they hit menopause and gradually experience physical and psychological symptoms. Male menopause is also called andropause. According to estimates, a man's testosterone level starts to decrease around 10 per cent every 10 years after he reaches the age of 30.

Common Symptoms of Male Menopause

Male menopause can be problematic and can lead to various signs like erectile dysfunction, low libido, fatigue, sleep issues, weight gain etc. Testosterone hormone regulates your mood. So, a drop in its level can cause stress that can further lead to depression. After hitting menopause, you may start having a persistent feeling of sadness, anxiety, anger and irritability. You may also feel problems in concentrating.

Andropause makes a person struggle in performing even daily activities. It can cause insomnia and you may end up staying asleep whole night. Testosterone helps in maintaining bone density. This means, a decrease in its level can make your bones less dense and you may develop osteoporosis. Reduced muscle mass, decreased motivation, breast enlargement, and increased nervousness are some other symptoms of male menopause.

Line of Treatment For Male Menopause

Treatment of male menopause depends on the symptoms that you are experiencing. In case of problem in weight management, you may be asked to follow a certain diet and do exercise. If you are depressed, a doctor may prescribe you anti-depressants and advise you to perform yoga and meditation. In some cases, a doctor also recommends testosterone therapy. This may help you but also poses certain risks. Testosterone therapy has been found to increase the risk of a blockage in the urinary tract and the development of prostate cancer.