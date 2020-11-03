Many Indian retail brands have of late extended their size ranges, thanks to the body-positivity movements on the rise. But it seems that these retail brands’ motivation is not really striking the right chord. Being overweight in India is a challenge as the Indian society is ‘obsessed’ with a lean or thin figure. But this might be a real shocker for you, being overweight in India can cost thousands of rupees to you. Well, ever heard of Fat Tax? If not, then this can be helpful. Also Read - Diet Sabya Calls Out Myntra And H&M For Allegedly Copying Diwali Ads, Read on

Diet Sabya in a series of posts lashed out at Indian retails brands who are charging a bomb from Plus-Sized Woman for being overweight. Diet Sabya, an anonymous account on Instagram followed by the likes of actor Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has called out retail brand. The account, which is dedicated to exposing blatant copies, imitations in the fashion world.

What is Fat Tax?

No, it’s not what is imposed on unhealthy foods, it is the difference in cost just for the plus-sized consumer. Indian retail brands cost extra money if you are a size L or XL claiming that plus-sized outfits need more material. For example: If you are a size L, you end paying more, whereas your friend who is a size S or M, does not pay that amount.

The discussion about Fat Tax started when entrepreneur Aishwarya Subramanyam called out Indian brands for charging more for her large-sized clothing.

Several followers came forward to talk about their shocking experiences.

Many designers too came forward to talk about if you really need extra-fabric for plus-sized consumers.

As per a report on BBC, there’s also concern that the traditional retailers broadening their ranges aren’t truly inclusive because they offer a limited number of large sizes rather than a variety of them. When companies do add plus-sized options, there are still many ways that they can strike the wrong chord with their target market.

In fact, in 2018, The British retailer New Look made headlines and faced accusations of instituting a “fat tax” after selling select plus-size garments for 15% more than the comparable garments in straight sizes, as per BBC.

Plus-sized consumers have been ignored over the years and now with the awareness, brands want to appear more progressive. However, after Diet Sabya’s lash out, brands including designer duo Gauri-Nainika and Raw Mango has decided to remove the fat tax.