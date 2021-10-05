India has a wide range of cultures and festivals which involves both fasting and feasting. Navaratri among Hindus is one of the most common fasts which is being observed. Navaratri comes twice a year during the seasonal change period, wherein in this phase, the human body is vulnerable and susceptible to fall sick. Thus, on this 9-day long festival people avoid non-vegetarian sources, onion, garlic, grains, alcohol and smoking. But the type of fast and duration differs from individual to individual.Also Read - All About Keratosis Pilaris, an Incurable Skin Condition Yami Gautam is Suffering From

Fasting has numerous benefits such as it boosts immunity, brings LDL cholesterol levels down, makes gut bacteria better, improves strength and vitality, and improves hormones as well. But there are certain ways to adhere to fasting. Offer a variety of hydrating fruits and vegetables before the fast. This helps in the slow release of calories and keeps them hydrated and satiated throughout the day.

A reminder that overindulging can cause weight gain. And also, as salt stimulates thirst, avoid salty foods. Opt for more air-fried and baked foods rather than deep-fried. Make sure the food isn't very oily or greasy, as you might feel tired for the next day.

Navratri 2021

During Navaratri, make sure that the diet is balanced comprising of all nutrients. It basically works on complex carbohydrates which involves different grains on the plate with a vegetarian source of protein and antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables. This diet helps to detoxify the system of toxins as well as builds immunity. Keep the meal rule simple, 30% carbs + 30% good proteins + 30% high fiber vegetables.

Can pregnant women fast during Navaratri?

Expecting mothers are not allowed to do long hours of fasting as it might affect the growth of the baby. Pregnant women will be allowed to fast with the doctor’s consent but making sure that they incorporate small frequent nutrient-dense meals throughout the day. Pregnant mothers should work more on the quality of nutrients rather than quantity. Consumption of healthy foods at regular intervals is required as the nutrients are going to the growing baby. Hydration status is also very important during the fasting period.

Balancing the macronutrients and micronutrients well is something that has to be adhered to by pregnant mothers during this period.

Remember to start the day with a good source of fiber and proteins like fruits, milk and nuts. And for breakfast opt for Fruit yoghurt with nuts and seeds or milkshakes or even smoothies. Always remember to hydrate in the middle of the day by indulging in tender coconut water, lassi or buttermilk. Lunch has to be balanced with either of the millets as an option for roti or rice with adequate gourd vegetables and a fiber dense vegetable with curd/paneer/tofu for proteins. Opt for vegetable soups for the evening with makana or any fruit or vegetable salad to munch on to cut down unhealthy and carbohydrate-based cravings. Dinner can be kichadi or Rotis with proper balance and finish off with dry fruits milkshake or milk. The essentials of adequate carbohydrates with the right amount of proteins for proper growth of the baby with a good amount of fruits & vegetables for antioxidants will work better.

EXPECTING MOTHERS – TIPS TO FOLLOW

Choose whole grains which provide energy and fiber. Examples are buckwheat, Sabudana, Millets, Ragi, Amaranth, Samak, etc

Opt for vegetarian sources with each meal such as paneer, curd, milk, tofu, legumes and sprouts. This helps in growth and improves muscle status.

Indulge in a whole lot of fruits and vegetables to pump up your antioxidant range like apple, pear, potato, pumpkin, lauki vegetables, etc.

Hydrate with water and other fluids like soups and porridges to boost the metabolism.

Avoid sugars and sweets and swap it with nuts and fruits to get the natural sugars and to build immunity as well.

Avoid deep-fried, packed foods and caffeine which generally slows down the metabolism.

Avoid full cream milk / condensed milk as it can overload the system which can cause lethargy too.

This season, incorporate a lot of vitamin A-rich foods on the diet like carrots, pumpkin, sweet potato, orange, muskmelon, etc.

Be sure to have small but frequent meals to maintain your stamina and to keep you functioning throughout the day.

Diabetic Individuals- Tips to Follow

Person with diabetes should eat at regular intervals to maintain optimum blood glucose levels.

They should be educated about the timings of meals, wise selection, dietary modification, healthy recipes and nutritional requirements.

To monitor blood glucose levels and not to indulge in sweets and junk foods.

People with Type I DM are not allowed to fast. In the case of Type II, they can fast with physicians and dietitians opinions provided they have adequate medicines and if the sugars are in good control.

There can be a risk of dehydration and hypoglycemia. So, breaking the fast if in case of hypoglycemia is advised to prevent further complications.

Optimum physical activity to be done after main meals.

Sample Diet Plan

Breakfast- Sabudana Khichadi/ Buckwheat Poori/ Banana or chickoo shakes with nuts and seeds/ Multigrain Kozhukattai /Adai/ Millet Pongal/Fruit smoothies with yoghurt + nuts and seeds

Sabudana Khichadi/ Buckwheat Poori/ Banana or chickoo shakes with nuts and seeds/ Multigrain Kozhukattai /Adai/ Millet Pongal/Fruit smoothies with yoghurt + nuts and seeds Mid morning: Coconut water / buttermilk/ Fox nut kheer / Fruits and nuts

Coconut water / buttermilk/ Fox nut kheer / Fruits and nuts Lunch: Samak rice with sauteed vegetables + curd/ Kuttu chapati + pumpkin + paneer subji/ Millet rice + lauki subji + sundal/ Amaranth roti + subzi + curd

Samak rice with sauteed vegetables + curd/ Kuttu chapati + pumpkin + paneer subji/ Millet rice + lauki subji + sundal/ Amaranth roti + subzi + curd Post lunch: Jeera water/ Green tea

Jeera water/ Green tea Evening Snack: Makana/ sabudana vada/ buckwheat momos/ wheat flour appam / dry fruit ladoo / sundal / soups / cucumber tomato salad /fruit yogurt

Makana/ sabudana vada/ buckwheat momos/ wheat flour appam / dry fruit ladoo / sundal / soups / cucumber tomato salad /fruit yogurt Dinner: Milk + fruits/ Fruit smoothie with curd/ Jowar rice upma

Milk + fruits/ Fruit smoothie with curd/ Jowar rice upma Bedtime: Milk / dry fruit milkshake

Fasting does wonders for your body providing you balance the meal well. So, all the best and wishing you healthy and mindful eating during this festive season.

(Inputs by Greata Sherene Robinson, Executive nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chennai)