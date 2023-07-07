Diet For Breastfeeding: Best Nutritious-Packed Drink For Lactating Mothers

Home

According to expert, Gond Raab is a warm, delicious, and pure comfort in a bowl and packs that nutritional punch that all new moms need.

Postpartum period begins soon after the delivery of the baby and usually lasts six to eight weeks and ends when the mother’s body has nearly returned to its pre-pregnant state. This phase is important for a woman and her newborn’s health and well-being. Especially, in this period mothers are advised to maintain a healthy diet and eat energy-boosting foods. Well, dietitian Richa Doshi shares the recipe of Gond Raab, an energy-boosting drink on her Instagram for nursing moms.

“Postpartum is as challenging and demanding. Gond Raab/porridge is a dish that I am having every day as a nursing mom. It is warm, delicious, and pure comfort in a bowl and packs that nutritional punch that all new moms need. It has gond (edible gum) which helps in lubricating the joints and reduces back pain. It helps new mothers to feel energetic and recover faster,” says, Doshi as she demonstrated a reel on how to make it.

Ingredients

2tsp – Ghee

1tbsp – Gond (edible gum)

2tsp – Grated jaggery

4-5 no – Sliced almonds

1/2 tsp Peepramul powder

1tsp – Dried coconut flakes

1/2tsp – Saunth (Ginger powder)

Water approx. 11/2 cup

Benefits of Gond Raab:

Gond is edible gum and Raab means warm drink in Gujarati. So, Gond ki Raab is a traditional Gujrati drink made using gond/edible, ghee flour, sweetener and water. The consistency of this drink is like porridge and the taste is sweet. It is popularly known as an instant energy booster. It helps boost immunity, strengthens bones, and relieves cold and joint pain. Gond Raab is a perfect recipe for new mothers to build immunity, boost energy and bounce back to their fit life from postpartum phase.

