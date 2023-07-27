Home

Lifestyle

Diet For Children: What is MIND Diet and is it Really Healthy For Kids? Expert Speaks

Diet For Children: What is MIND Diet and is it Really Healthy For Kids? Expert Speaks

Mediterranean and DASH diets are considered to be healthy meals to incorporate but how healthy is it for children?

Diet for children is one of the important aspects to look into. during the developmental years, what the kids eat and what they do not eat plays a vital role. In the era of fad diets and changing health trends,s the recent talk of the town is the new MIND Diet or Mediterranean-DASH Diet Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay.

Trending Now

To understand how beneficial MIND diet is for children, Inia.com got in touch to health experts. Speaking to Dr. Nirupama Rao, Nutritionist, Rejua Energy Center, Mumbai, she said that MIND diet is a healthy diet which can certainly have positive effects on brain health and memory for people of all ages. More research may be needed to specifically determine its impact on memory in school-going kids. In fact diet that promotes overall health can undoubtedly benefit children’s cognitive development and memory.

In an exclusive conversation with Dr. Austin Fernandes – Psychiatrist, Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, said that the MIND diet, which is the Mediterranean-DASH diet intervention for delayed arthritis, is a hybrid of the Mediterranean and DASH diets that shows promising results in brain health and improved memory at different ages, including school-aged children. The diet emphasizes fiber-rich foods such as green vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, fish, and olive oil which are known to support brain function and cognitive abilities.

Ways to Incorporate MIND Diet in Children

Vegetables in their diet, especially leafy greens like spinach, kale, and broccoli. Offerings fresh vegetables as snacks, incorporate them into sandwiches, soups. Consumption of water throughout the day helps in Proper hydration that is essential for optimal brain function. Minimize the intake of processed foods that are high in unhealthy fats and refined sugars. . Reduce your intake of sugary and processed foods, as they can negatively impact your mental health. Include beans, lentils, and chickpeas in main dishes to add plant-based protein and fiber. Swap whole grains like quinoa or wheat bread for whole grains.

While the MIND diet can be beneficial for memory and brain health, it’s important to remember that a balanced diet and regular exercise and adequate sleep are helpful for school-age children. As always, it is recommended that you consult with a pediatrician or registered dietitian for individualized guidance based on your child’s specific nutritional needs and health status.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES