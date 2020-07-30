Life of diabetics is not easy. They need to be extra cautious about the choices they make in their lives. If you are also suffering from diabetes, which is a chronic condition, you need to be aware of certain dos and don’ts. A disciplined life in terms of eating food is something you need to be extremely concerned about. Pick fruits, vegetables, or/and drinks that are low in sugar but high in nutrition. Apart from being a diabetic, if you happen to be a vegetarian, you can opt for certain plant-based fresh drinks that are known to regulate blood sugar level and have an array of other health benefits. Let’s known about them one by one. Also Read - Diabetes Type 2 Risk Shown in Kids at Early Age of 8, Years Before Being Diagonised: Study

Bitter Gourd Juice

Bitter gourd contains an active substance called charantin, that is known for its blood glucose regulating effects. It also contains p-insulin, which is an insulin-like compound. It can control your diabetes naturally. So, you must have this plant-based juice every alternate day. Also Read - You Can Predict Your Susceptibility to Diabetes at The Age of 8, Here is How

Spinach Juice

Spinach is rich in fibre, which is known to delay digestion. It results in slow metabolism of sugar and further ensures that the level of sugar doesn’t increase suddenly. Also, spinach is jam-packed with folate, vitamin A, B, C, E, and K. This is why you can say that spinach is a nutritional powerhouse. If you are a diabetic, you should have spinach juice every day as the first thing in the morning. Also Read - Future is Tech Savvy! Researchers Develop 'Smart Contact Lenses' to Detect And Treat Diabetes

Amla Juice

Amla juice is one of the most effective home remedies to control your blood sugar level. It contains a mineral called chromium, that controls the metabolism of carbohydrates and improves your body’s response to insulin. You can prepare amla juice by adding 1/2 tablespoon pepper powder and a pinch of salt to 4- medium-sized amla. Blend them nicely and then have it.

Aloe Vera Juice

Having aloe vera daily as an oral supplement can not only keep your blood sugar level under control but keep the level of glycated haemoglobin low.